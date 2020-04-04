How To Get Warzone Coins In Mobile To Purchase Task Force 141 Soldiers

To celebrate the release of Call of Duty Warzone, Activision announced that players will now be able to exchange the Warzone coins for one of the three Task Force 141 soldiers including the likes of Simon Ghost Riley, Captain John Price, and Gaz. So, if you are wondering how to get Warzone coins in mobile, follow these simple steps below:

How to get Warzone coins in mobile?

Step 1: Link Call of Duty account in COD Mobile

Once you have downloaded the COD Mobile on your phone, you will need to link it to your Call of Duty account. To do so, head to the settings menu in the game. Now go to ‘Account’ > ‘Login options’ and change it to Activision. Make sure that you have a Call of Duty account in order to do this. For users who have already linked a Call of Duty account with their COD Mobile, they can skip this step.

Step 2: Download Call of Duty Warzone

COD Warzone is available on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, and PC. Choose your respective platform and download the game for free.

Step 3: Log in to Call of Duty Warzone with the COD Mobile account

Once you have successfully linked your Call of Duty account to your COD Mobile, you need to log in to your COD Mobile account in Call of Duty Warzone and go through the in-game tutorial. After completing the tutorial, you will be rewarded with Warzone coins on your COD Mobile. You will get a notification within 72 hours of completing the steps.

Step 4: Claim Warzone Coin to Unlock Gaz, Ghost, or Price

After you have received the Warzone coins, you need to head to the COD Mobile event tab and search for ‘Task Force 141 – Warzone’. Now, you can choose any of the available soldiers in exchange for the coins.

Image credits: Activision