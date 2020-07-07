Call Of Duty Season 8 To Bring Multiplayer Map From MW2 And A Classic Russian Villain

Call of Duty Mobile has seen massive growth in user base since releasing in October of 2019. The mobile version of the game has taken some of the features from the COD game series and bundled them all together to provide the best gameplay experience for players on mobile devices. Developers also made it a point to constantly introduce fresh content and features to the mobile title.

The game is in its seventh season, which is believed to be one of the best seasons of the game. However, Season 7 is seeing its final days, and expectations are high for the next season.

Also Read | Warzone PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended Requirements

Call of Duty Season 8 release date

Call of Duty Season 8 is expected to go live soon after the conclusion of the ongoing season. The Season 7 battle pass will end on Friday, July 10, and the new season will likely kick off over the weekend on July 11 or July 12. An exact date hasn't been confirmed yet.

Fans are already hyped for COD Season 8 as it will bring a host of new content to the FPS shooter. There will also be the inclusion of a new multiplayer map on Call of Duty Mobile. Highrise, the classic map from Modern Warfare 2 will now be available on the mobile version of the game.

Also Read | Best AR In Warzone: Most Powerful Assault Rifles In The Battle Royale

😜 Hope you're not afraid of heights.



👇 Dropping soon in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/4adBh915sJ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 27, 2020

Also Read | How To Hear Footsteps In Warzone: The Best Audio Mix To Increase Footstep Volume

COD Mobile Season 8 leaks

Apart from the new Highrise map, there have been a few leaks online suggesting the name of the Season 8 and an all-new character that will be arriving in the game. Fans have been able to get a glimpse of the teaser image from developers who published the game in Southeast Asia. It revealed that Season 8 of COD Mobile has been titled Apocalypse Day.

It's also revealed that Makarov, the classic Russian villain who was an integral part of Modern Warfare 2 and 3, will make an appearance in COD Mobile Season 8. In addition, a public test build of the mobile version of the game is in progress. As per the recent community update, it is likely that the public test build will be released after Season 8 goes live on servers. It will have a bunch of new features that COD fans will be able to experience before it gets added to the global version.

Also Read | How To Unmute In Warzone: Possible Causes And Different Ways To Fix The Issue

Image credits: Call of Duty Mobile