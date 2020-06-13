Last Updated:

COD Warzone Royal Ruckus Tournament: Bracket And Leaderboard

The COD Warzone Royal Ruckus tournament has wrapped up with Skrapz and team finishing in the first place. Scroll on for full bracket, leaderboard, and more.

Written By
Danish Ansari
COD Warzone Royal Ruckus Tournament

To celebrate the recent launch of COD Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 and to help raise $100,000 as part of an initiative, the London Royal Ravens teamed up with D-Cave, HyperX, and Activision Blizzard to host a two-day COD Warzone Royal Ruckus tournament with a $150,000 prize pool for the winners. $100,000 of the prize pool went to the Equal Justice Initiative, and the remaining $50,000 was split amongst the winners from the final bracket. The event brought together some of the top streamers from within the gaming community and gaming influencers.

COD Warzone Royal Ruckus bracket

The Call of Duty League team's Skrapz and this teammates Jukeyz and Deleo came out victorious in the COD Warzone Royal Ruckus tournament finishing in the first place. After a competitive battle through the open bracket, they were able to fight their way to the top of the bracket after narrowly edging out the HusKerrs at 108-106 in the final round.

The team of DougisRaw was rounding off the top-four before losing to HusKerrs in the semi-final round, whereas the team of Stellar was taken down by the Skrapz squad in the other semis. As for the rest of the teams, they were eliminated early in the initial stage, which went over the first one-and-a-half days of the Warzone tournament. These are the top eight teams that made to the initial bracket play:

  1. Team Metaphor
  2. Team Stellar
  3. Team Censor
  4. Team Skrapz
  5. Team Nickmercs
  6. Team DougIsRaw
  7. Team Huskerrs
  8. Team Rated

COD Warzone Royal Ruckus leaderboard

No. Team Points
1 Team Metaphor 590
2 Team Huskerrs 521
3 Team Censor 512
4 Team Nickmercs 506
5 Team Dougisraw 502
6 Team Skrapz 492
7 Team Rated 472
8 Team Stellar 458
9 Team Vikkstar 455
10 Team Dom 451
11 Team Ninext 415
12 Team Jkap 379
13 Team Scummin 378
14 Team Austinfbz 377
15 Team Jorge 371
16 Team Prooffjc 363
17 Team Wuskinz 358
18 Team Redman Lyons 322
19 Team Chain 318
20 Team Martin Boyle 295
21 Team Enable 267
22 Team Jordan Payton 236
23 Team Madcat 233
24 Team Nadeshot 220
25 Team Kismet 217
26 Team Oceane 208
27 Team Seany 208
28 Team Nastiee 205
29 Team Zer0 200
30 Team Zachary Smitty 199
31 Team Zest 158
32 Team Denz 158
33 Team Zed 153
34 Team Siglis 143
35 Team JayMcculloch 143
36 Team Locksmith 133
37 Team Louqa 130
38 Team Dylancod 124
39 Team Odee 119
40 Team Bean3r 102
41 Team Lana Rhodes 95
42 Team Victorey 79
43 Team Shockz 75
44 Team Woolie Music 69
45 Team Jarjarbloo 51
46 Team Perfect Legned 18

Image credits: Ginx TV

