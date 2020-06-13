COD Warzone Royal Ruckus Tournament: Bracket And Leaderboard

Quick links:
To celebrate the recent launch of COD Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 and to help raise $100,000 as part of an initiative, the London Royal Ravens teamed up with D-Cave, HyperX, and Activision Blizzard to host a two-day COD Warzone Royal Ruckus tournament with a $150,000 prize pool for the winners. $100,000 of the prize pool went to the Equal Justice Initiative, and the remaining $50,000 was split amongst the winners from the final bracket. The event brought together some of the top streamers from within the gaming community and gaming influencers.
The Call of Duty League team's Skrapz and this teammates Jukeyz and Deleo came out victorious in the COD Warzone Royal Ruckus tournament finishing in the first place. After a competitive battle through the open bracket, they were able to fight their way to the top of the bracket after narrowly edging out the HusKerrs at 108-106 in the final round.
The team of DougisRaw was rounding off the top-four before losing to HusKerrs in the semi-final round, whereas the team of Stellar was taken down by the Skrapz squad in the other semis. As for the rest of the teams, they were eliminated early in the initial stage, which went over the first one-and-a-half days of the Warzone tournament. These are the top eight teams that made to the initial bracket play:
|No.
|Team
|Points
|1
|Team Metaphor
|590
|2
|Team Huskerrs
|521
|3
|Team Censor
|512
|4
|Team Nickmercs
|506
|5
|Team Dougisraw
|502
|6
|Team Skrapz
|492
|7
|Team Rated
|472
|8
|Team Stellar
|458
|9
|Team Vikkstar
|455
|10
|Team Dom
|451
|11
|Team Ninext
|415
|12
|Team Jkap
|379
|13
|Team Scummin
|378
|14
|Team Austinfbz
|377
|15
|Team Jorge
|371
|16
|Team Prooffjc
|363
|17
|Team Wuskinz
|358
|18
|Team Redman Lyons
|322
|19
|Team Chain
|318
|20
|Team Martin Boyle
|295
|21
|Team Enable
|267
|22
|Team Jordan Payton
|236
|23
|Team Madcat
|233
|24
|Team Nadeshot
|220
|25
|Team Kismet
|217
|26
|Team Oceane
|208
|27
|Team Seany
|208
|28
|Team Nastiee
|205
|29
|Team Zer0
|200
|30
|Team Zachary Smitty
|199
|31
|Team Zest
|158
|32
|Team Denz
|158
|33
|Team Zed
|153
|34
|Team Siglis
|143
|35
|Team JayMcculloch
|143
|36
|Team Locksmith
|133
|37
|Team Louqa
|130
|38
|Team Dylancod
|124
|39
|Team Odee
|119
|40
|Team Bean3r
|102
|41
|Team Lana Rhodes
|95
|42
|Team Victorey
|79
|43
|Team Shockz
|75
|44
|Team Woolie Music
|69
|45
|Team Jarjarbloo
|51
|46
|Team Perfect Legned
|18
