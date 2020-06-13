COD Warzone Royal Ruckus Tournament: Bracket And Leaderboard

To celebrate the recent launch of COD Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 and to help raise $100,000 as part of an initiative, the London Royal Ravens teamed up with D-Cave, HyperX, and Activision Blizzard to host a two-day COD Warzone Royal Ruckus tournament with a $150,000 prize pool for the winners. $100,000 of the prize pool went to the Equal Justice Initiative, and the remaining $50,000 was split amongst the winners from the final bracket. The event brought together some of the top streamers from within the gaming community and gaming influencers.

COD Warzone Royal Ruckus bracket

The Call of Duty League team's Skrapz and this teammates Jukeyz and Deleo came out victorious in the COD Warzone Royal Ruckus tournament finishing in the first place. After a competitive battle through the open bracket, they were able to fight their way to the top of the bracket after narrowly edging out the HusKerrs at 108-106 in the final round.

The team of DougisRaw was rounding off the top-four before losing to HusKerrs in the semi-final round, whereas the team of Stellar was taken down by the Skrapz squad in the other semis. As for the rest of the teams, they were eliminated early in the initial stage, which went over the first one-and-a-half days of the Warzone tournament. These are the top eight teams that made to the initial bracket play:

Team Metaphor Team Stellar Team Censor Team Skrapz Team Nickmercs Team DougIsRaw Team Huskerrs Team Rated

COD Warzone Royal Ruckus leaderboard

No. Team Points 1 Team Metaphor 590 2 Team Huskerrs 521 3 Team Censor 512 4 Team Nickmercs 506 5 Team Dougisraw 502 6 Team Skrapz 492 7 Team Rated 472 8 Team Stellar 458 9 Team Vikkstar 455 10 Team Dom 451 11 Team Ninext 415 12 Team Jkap 379 13 Team Scummin 378 14 Team Austinfbz 377 15 Team Jorge 371 16 Team Prooffjc 363 17 Team Wuskinz 358 18 Team Redman Lyons 322 19 Team Chain 318 20 Team Martin Boyle 295 21 Team Enable 267 22 Team Jordan Payton 236 23 Team Madcat 233 24 Team Nadeshot 220 25 Team Kismet 217 26 Team Oceane 208 27 Team Seany 208 28 Team Nastiee 205 29 Team Zer0 200 30 Team Zachary Smitty 199 31 Team Zest 158 32 Team Denz 158 33 Team Zed 153 34 Team Siglis 143 35 Team JayMcculloch 143 36 Team Locksmith 133 37 Team Louqa 130 38 Team Dylancod 124 39 Team Odee 119 40 Team Bean3r 102 41 Team Lana Rhodes 95 42 Team Victorey 79 43 Team Shockz 75 44 Team Woolie Music 69 45 Team Jarjarbloo 51 46 Team Perfect Legned 18

Image credits: Ginx TV