How To Watch Lance 30 For 30 Online? Live Streaming Of Lance Armstrong Documentary Part 2

ESPN's Lance premiered its first episode last Sunday, May 24 (May 25 IST). The 30 for 30 documentary follows the life of cycling legend Lance Armstrong, following his controversial career involving his cancer struggle and EPO usage. Here is how to watch Lance 30 for 30, where to watch Lance 30 for 30 and Lance 30 for 30 live streaming details.

The documentary will start with his life growing up in Texas and gaining fame as a cyclist. It will then chronicle his battle with testicular cancer and the infamous doping scandal. The two-part documentary is directed by Marina Zenovich. It is under ESPN's list of 30 for 30 documentaries, which are focusing on various famous sports stars and their careers.

Also read | Why is Lance Armstrong's documentary called 30 for 30? The reason behind the unusual title

ESPN Lance 30 for 30 part 2: How to watch Lance 30 for 30? Where to watch Lance 30 for 30?

The story behind Lance Armstrong's infamous gesture 🤐



LANCE, Part 2 premieres Sunday at 9 PM ET on @espn pic.twitter.com/qbx9vJCYsg — 30 for 30 (@30for30) May 29, 2020

Also read | Where does Lance Armstrong live? Lance Armstrong plans to sell Aspen house for $14.5m

Lance Armstrong documentary part 2: How to watch Lance 30 for 30? Where to watch Lance 30 for 30?

When and where to watch Lance 30 for 30?

The ESPN Lance 30 for 30 part 2 can will be released on May 31, 9:00 PM EST (Monday, June 1, 6:30 AM IST). The documentary will be shown on ESPN and ESPN2. It will also be available on the channel BT Sport 2 in the UK. Here is how to watch Lance 30 for 30 online.

Also read | Why did Lance Armstrong get divorced? Reason for split with Kristin Richard

How to watch Lance 30 for 30 online?

After Lance's part 2 has premiered, it can be streamed on services like Hulu + Live and Sling. It will also be available on ESPN+ immediately after it airs. The previous part one can also be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN player. However, the documentary is not easily available to fans abroad.

The only way international fans can access the documentary legally in ESPN Player, which is also available in only a select few regions. Currently, ESPN Player is available to every country in Europe, Africa and Middle East. It is also available in some parts of Asia. Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are the only Aisan countries who have access to ESPN Player.

ESPN Lance 30 for 30 part 2: Lance Armstrong documentary part 2

Lance Armstrong would make up rivalries in his head to keep him going. pic.twitter.com/qYtMfAxhfA — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2020

Also read | Lance Armstrong reveals his stepfather used to frequently beat him with fraternity paddle