Why Did Lance Armstrong Get Divorced? Reason For Split With Kristin Richard

The Lance Armstrong documentary has been the hot topic of discussion on social media following the release of its first episode on Sunday. However, a number of fans have posed questions about the defamed cyclist's personal life before he met his fiancee, Anna Hansen. 'Who was Lance Armstrong wife?' and 'Why did Lance Armstrong get divorced' were few of the trending questions on social media. Here's a look at why did Lance Armstrong get divorced.

Why did Lance Armstrong get divorced? Who was Lance Armstrong wife?

The answer to the trending question of 'who was Lance Armstrong wife?' is quite simple. Kristin Richard became Lance Armstrong wife in 1998 after the cycling great popped the question in California. Lance Armstrong and Kristin Richard met in 1997 when the two-time Tour de France champion finished undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer. Kristin Richard opted to quit her job in public relations to support Armstrong's career in France.

ALSO READ: Is Kristin Armstrong Related To Lance Armstrong? Who Is Kristin Armstrong?

Why did Lance Armstrong get divorced? When did Kristin become Lance Armstrong ex wife?

In 2003, news broke that Kristin and Lance had decided to part ways through a divorce. Kristin Richard and Lance Armstrong had three kids during their time together - a son named Luke and twin daughters, Grace and Isabelle. In April 2006, Kristin wrote an article called, "What I Wish I Had Known About Marriage" detailing the mistakes she in her relationship with Lance Armstrong.

ALSO READ: Who Is Anna Hansen? Is Lance Armstrong Currently Married To Anna Hansen?

Why did Lance Armstrong get divorced? Reason for Kristin to become Lance Armstrong ex wife

The simple answer to the question 'Why did Lance Armstrong get divorced?' was because things weren't working out for the couple. In her article, Kristin revealed that she was no longer an 'independent woman after her marriage'. She stated that she was an opinionated woman but was slowly eroding as they were more interested in pleasing others around them rather than themselves. While together, the couple tried to emulate being a perfect couple but failed to do so.

ALSO READ: Who Is Eddie Gunderson? Eddie Gunderson Cause Of Death, Relationship With Lance Armstrong

The complexity. The drama.



LANCE, Part 2 premieres Sunday, May 31 at 9 PM ET on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FADgCs66r9 — 30 for 30 (@30for30) May 25, 2020

Why did Lance Armstrong get divorced? Lance Armstrong 30 for 30 series

The two-part Lance Armstrong documentary released its first episode last weekend on May 24. The second episode of the Lance Armstrong documentary will release this upcoming Sunday, May 31 at 9 pm ET. The documentary details the fall from grace of the 48-year-old Lance Armstrong and the "10,000 lies" he told to hide his doping scandals.

ALSO READ: Is Kristin Armstrong Related To Lance Armstrong? Who Is Kristin Armstrong?