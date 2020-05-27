Where Does Lance Armstrong Live? Lance Armstrong Plans To Sell Aspen House For $14.5m

The Lance Armstrong documentary has left fans on social media enthralled following the release of the first episode last Sunday. While the documentary touches upon the Lance Armstrong doping case and the '10,000' lies the 48-year-old told to hide his drug scandal, fans posed a number of questions revolving around his personal life including, 'Where does Lance Armstrong live?' and 'Where is the Lance Armstrong Texas house?'. Apart from wanting to know the answer to where does Lance Armstrong live, some fans also asked 'Is the Lance Armstrong Aspen house sold?'

Where does Lance Armstrong live? Where is the Lance Armstrong Texas home?

The Lance Armstrong Texas house was purchased by the defamed cyclist in 2013 before selling the property in June 2018. The Lance Armstrong Texas house was located in a tiny neighbourhood in Austin and had six bedrooms. The Lance Armstrong Texas house was 8,185 square feet and included a pool house as well. According to reports from Architectural Digest, Lance Armstrong sold his Texas mansion for nearly $6.9 million.

Where does Lance Armstrong live? Lance Armstrong Aspen house

According to Aspen Times, the Lance Armstrong Aspen house was purchased for a reported $9.2 million in 2008, at the time the house was being built. The Lance Armstrong Aspen house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms including a media room, a wine room, and a formal living room. Soon after the sale of the Lance Armstrong Texas house, Armstrong and his family moved into the nearly 6,000-square-foot home in Colorado later in 2018.

The Aspen home is the answer to the question 'Where does Lance Armstrong live currently?. However, according to reports from Fox News, Lance Armstrong put up his Colorado house for sale at $14.5 million in early February. Armstrong spent another $1.28 million to purchase another spacious bungalow in Clarksville in 2018, although it remains unclear whether he still owns the place.

Lance Armstrong doping case: Lance Armstrong controversy

Having pled guilty in the Lance Armstrong doping case in 2012, the disgraced cyclist was forced to return all the medals he won after 1998, including the seven Tour de France titles in a row from 1999 till 2005. Armstrong confessed to using EPO, a performance-enhancing drug which helped him win races after recovering from testicular cancer. The Lance Armstrong documentary highlights the fall from grace of the two-time Tour de France winner and how he tried to keep his drug use a secret.

