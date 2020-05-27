Why Is Lance Armstrong's Documentary Called 30 For 30? The Reason Behind The Unusual Title

The Lance Armstrong documentary has caught the attention of many cycling fans across the globe following the release of its first episode on Sunday, May 24. Despite the Lance Armstrong documentary attracting plenty of viewers, fans were puzzled as to 'Why is Lance Armstrong documentary called 30 for 30?' and 'When is the next episode of Lance Armstrong 30 for 30?'. Apart from wanting to know why is Lance Armstrong documentary called 30 for 30, fans were curious to know the details surrounding the Lance Armstrong doping case.

Why is Lance Armstrong documentary called 30 for 30? Lance Armstrong 30 for 30

The answer to the question - why is Lance Armstrong documentary called 30 for 30 - is due to the celebration of ESPN's 30th anniversary in 2009. The title '30 for 30' is for a series of documentaries on ESPN. The 30 for 30 title is simply used to highlight famous people and interesting events that took place in sporting history. The Lance Armstrong 30 for 30 film is the 108th edition of the 30 for 30 documentary series.

Why is Lance Armstrong documentary called 30 for 30? Lance release schedule

The Lance Armstrong documentary aired its first of two episodes on Sunday, May 24. The second episode of the Lance Armstrong documentary is scheduled to release on May 31 at 9 pm ET. Fans can catch the Lance Armstrong documentary on ESPN.

The complexity. The drama.



LANCE, Part 2 premieres Sunday, May 31 at 9 PM ET on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FADgCs66r9 — 30 for 30 (@30for30) May 25, 2020

Why is Lance Armstrong documentary called 30 for 30? Lance Armstrong doping

Lance Armstrong was once renowned as a hero and an icon around the sporting world. The Lance Armstrong cancer news sent fans all around the world into meltdown after the two-time Tour de France winner was diagnosed with fatal metastatic testicular cancer in 1996. Lance Armstong proved to be an inspiration when he recovered from testicular cancer and returned to cycling two years later.

"I don't know the answer to that."



—Lance Armstrong when asked if he thought he got cancer because of doping pic.twitter.com/Fo3YnIJtow — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2020

Lance Armstrong turned into the face of road race cycling during the early 2000s when he won seven Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005. However, later in 2012, it was revealed that Lance Armstrong had, in fact, used performance-enhancing drug EPO to boost his immune system upon returning to the circuit. Armstrong was forced to return all the medals that he won after 1998 and he was also termed as the 'boogeyman' of the sporting world.

