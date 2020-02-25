How To Watch Spring Training Games Online: Catch Gerrit Cole, Mookie Betts Live In Action

The MLB spring training games are underway this week as the teams in the league look to get some team chemistry going. Having settled their multi-million deals, the MLB spring training games will offer baseball fans a glimpse of what their teams will look like heading into the regular season. Here's how to watch spring training games live.

In his first inning of work as a Yankee:

2 Strikeouts for Gerrit Cole. pic.twitter.com/V23amRytdG — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 24, 2020

MLB Live: MLB Spring training games streaming details

The offseason in the MLB has been dominated by the news surrounding the controversial Houston Astros scandal. Super agent Scott Boras has been another man in the headlines, with Boras orchestrating close to $1 billion moves in the offseason. However, with the Astros fined, the trade deals done and the rosters close to being finalised, attention is now being focused on the MLB spring training games and the 'Watch MLB online' section.

A number of MLB spring training games have concluded in less than exhilarating fashion. The MLB spring training games saw Gerrit Cole make his offseason debut for the New York Yankees. On his Yankees debut, Cole hit the 98mph mark on two occasions, while MLB live saw Cole also hit 97 mph on six occasions during the Pirates vs Yankees game. Here are the MLB live streaming details for the spring training games.

Baseball is really back. pic.twitter.com/uXgFtaNPYI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 23, 2020

MLB Live: Watch MLB online

The vast majority of the MLB spring training games can be streamed live on the MLB Network. ESPN will also telecast a number of the MLB live matches over the course of the month. Fox Sports and NBC Sports will round up the coverage of the MLB spring training games. The likes of Mookie Betts and Gerrit Cole will feature in spring training all the way till the end of March.

