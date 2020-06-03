Hulk Hogan, Linda banned by Tony Khan from AEW shows for controversial George Floyd tweet

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) president Tony Khan banned Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife Linda Hogan aka Linda Bollea from attending future AEW events this week. Tony Khan took the decision after Linda Hogan criticised African-Americans on Twitter for protesting against the death of 46-year-old George Floyd. Tony Khan replied to Linda Hogan’s tweet and congratulated her on getting banned from AEW just like her ex-husband, Hulk Hogan.

Also Read l Ric Flair recalls the conversation he had with Tony Khan about possibly joining AEW

After facing a lot of criticism from fans, wrestlers, and celebrities, Linda Hogan deleted the controversial tweet which Tony Khan had replied to. However, fans took a screenshot of Linda Hogan’s tweet before it was deleted. “Watching the looting, it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized,” Linda Hogan had tweeted.

Also Read l CM Punk gives funny response to Jeff Hardy’s ‘Hit and Run’ angle; Matt Hardy praises Tony Khan

Hulk Hogan banned: Why is Hulk Hogan banned from AEW?

Though it was not explicitly expressed in the tweet, many have claimed that Hulk Hogan’s banishment from AEW likely stems from a series of racist comments he made in 2015. After the leaked video went viral, WWE fired Hulk Hogan from the company and took him out of the WWE Hall of Fame. However, Hulk Hogan returned to WWE in 2018 and signed a new deal with the company. Many WWE superstars didn’t like the decision WWE made and superstar Titus O’Neil also criticised the company publically back then.

Also Read l Randy Orton vows to rewrite Edge’s storybook ending at WWE Backlash

Former WWE champion Kofi Kingston also commented on WWE’s controversial move. “We (African-Americans) just do not associate with the people who convey or have conveyed (Hogan) this negative and hurtful mindset,” said Kofi Kingston. Kofi Kingston added that when someone makes a racist and hateful comment, it’s really hard to forget that person.

“On a personal level, when someone makes racist and hateful comments about any race or group of people, especially to the degree that Hogan made about our people, we find it difficult to simply forget, regardless of how long ago it was, or the situation in which those comments were made,” Kofi Kingston added.

Also Read l Rob Gronkowski exercises release clause in WWE contract after 24/7 title loss: Report