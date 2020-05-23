Ric Flair Recalls The Conversation He Had With Tony Khan About Possibly Joining AEW

Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was thinking of leaving WWE as soon as his contract expires. It was also rumoured that AEW President Tony Khan was personally contacting Ric Flair and putting various offers on the table for Ric Flair to join the rival promotion. On Thursday, Ric Flair dusted off all his WWE exit rumours when he shared a picture of the new extension contract he signed with the WWE this week.

Ric Flair praises AEW President Tony Khan

After that, Ric Flair spoke to Wrestlinginc, where he revealed that he did not receive any offers from AEW President Tony Khan. Ric Flair said Tony Khan knew that his WWE contract was going to expire, but didn’t bother to ask because Khan knew that he is loyal to WWE and won’t leave the company. Ric Flair then praised Tony Khan for understanding his relationship with WWE.

“Tony Khan told me that he wouldn't even ask me to come to work there because he knows how tight I am with WWE. Our friendship is one thing but he respects my loyalty to the company,” said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair than added that his daughter Charlotte Flair also has the same relationship with WWE. In the end, Ric Flair said that he would have stayed at home if WWE wouldn’t have renewed his contract. “I'm obviously not gonna go anywhere else if they didn't renew me,” added Ric Flair.

Ric Flair’s last in-ring appearance

Ric Flair’s last in-ring appearance was on the July 22 episode of WWE RAW last year. The 'Nature Boy' reunited with other WWE legends like Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and raised a toast. After that, he appeared on the April 24, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown. He video called Triple H and congratulated him on his 25th anniversary of being in WWE. On this week’s WWE Bump, it was confirmed that a new WWE 24 special titled 'Ric Flair: The Final Farewell' will premiere on the WWE Network on June 7.

