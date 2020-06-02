Rob Gronkowski Exercises Release Clause In WWE Contract After 24/7 Title Loss: Report

NFL icon and former WWE 24/7 titleholder Rob Gronkowski can very well be labelled as a two-sport athlete like Michael Jordan since the 31-year-old has already achieved heights in two of the biggest US-based sports promotions- NFL and WWE. Rob Gronkowski registered his name in the history of WWE, after notching the 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36. Rob further went on to claim that he will be defending his WWE title in the near future. However, as per reports, Rob Gronkowski has already exercised his release clause and it appears that the NFL veteran is looking forward to an exit from the wrestling promotion.

WWE News: Rob Gronkowski 24/7 title loss can be his end of WWE journey

Rob Gronkowski appeared in the latest segment of Monday Night RAW via a video clip which showcased how the NFL legend went on to lose his WWE 24/7 tile against R-Truth. In the video clip, Rob Gronkowski was spotted trying to make a TikTok video, when R-Truth sheepishly arrived and attacked Rob. R-Truth has been the most prominent WWE superstar in holding the 24/7 title, which he claims to be his “baby” and after weeks of turmoil, he finally snatched it away from Rob Gronkowski in an epic fashion.

However, it might be a signal of Gronkowski’s exit from the WWE roster. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc exclusively reported that Rob Gronkowski has already exercised his release clause from WWE, following his return to NFL with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the upcoming season. Although there were speculations about Rob Gronkowski embracing the in-ring action at WWE Summer Slam this year, it might not happen for records. However, Rob Gronkowski and WWE officials are yet to confirm the news from their end.

WWE News: Rob Gronkowski 24/7 title

In a historic night of WrestleMania 36. Rob Gronkowski went on to defeat his friend Mojo Rawly for the 24/7 title on Day 2 of the event. However, Rob went on to disappear from the roster after that. Although he vowed to defend his belt in the near future, the NFL superstar seemingly did not do it. However, as R-Truth has already got hold of the title, there are almost no chances of Rob Gronkowski’s in-ring action again in the WWE.

Image courtesy: WWE