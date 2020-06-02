CM Punk Gives Funny Response To Jeff Hardy’s ‘Hit And Run’ Angle On WWE SmackDown

On last week’s WWE SmackDown, fans saw WWE superstar Elias fall victim of a hit-an-run right outside the WWE Performance Centre. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was present at the kayfabe crime scene, stated that he saw a car swerve into Elias’ vehicle. Authorities on the scene searched the abandoned car and concluded that Jeff Hardy was driving the vehicle. Police later found Jeff Hardy in a drunk state and took him to the station.

Also Read l Jeff Hardy hit and run, Jeff Hardy arrested: Hardy advances in IC Championship tournament: WWE News

While searching for the accused, the actor who played one of the police officers, made a major mistake that made him a target of WWE Champion CM Punk. During the segment, the actor picked up a full bottle of beer from the car and concluded that it belonged to Jeff Hardy with just a sniff. CM Punk said that the actor claimed it was much like Jeff Hardy “calling bingo numbers.” CM Punk said the whole scenario was funny and he was ‘dying laughing’.

LOLOLOL AT THE COP SNIFFING THE FULL BEER BOTTLE THAT DIDNT GET SPILLED THEN SAYING “JEFF HARDY” LIKE HES CALLING BINGO NUMBERS. IM DYYYYYYYING — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 30, 2020

Currently divided. The country is on fire and it legit made me laugh out loud for a second so, entertained? Mission accomplished? I’m happy I don’t take it so seriously anymore. — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 30, 2020

Also Read l Jeff Hardy hit and run, Jeff Hardy arrested: Hardy returns to SmackDown, starts a feud with Sheamus

The angle led to both Elias and Jeff Hardy being removed from the Intercontinental Championship tournament. AJ Styles was granted a bye to the finals and Sheamus won the Battle Royal to face Daniel Bryan in the semi-finals. During the Daniel Bryan vs Sheamus match, Jeff Hardy returned and helped Daniel Bryan win the match and secure his spot in the finals. In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles is scheduled to Daniel Bryan. The winner of that match will become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Also Read l Jeff Hardy hit and run, Jeff Hardy arrested: Jeff Hardy wants to face Brock Lesnar in his last WWE fight

Jeff’s brother Matt Hardy praises Tony Khan and AEW

While Jeff Hardy was being arrested, his brother Matt Hardy, who recently left WWE took to Twitter and thanked his current boss and AEW President Tony Khan. Matt Hardy said that he’s happy working with AEW. Earlier, Matt Hardy revealed that he left WWE because of creative differences.

“You’re one of the greatest pros I’ve worked with across sports, what a privilege it is to spend Wednesdays with you. Thank you for everything you do for AEW, our fans & staff & your fellow wrestlers weekly, as you not only lead by example but are so generous with your time & mind,” Khan replied.

Just to reiterate..



I’m happy to be working at @AEWrestling for @TonyKhan on Wednesdays. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 30, 2020

Also Read l Jeff Hardy hit and run, Jeff Hardy arrested for allegedly hitting Elias with car, scrapped from IC title tourney: WWE News