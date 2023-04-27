'I Don't Know Why She Is Not Taking A Stand': Protesting Wrestlers On PT Usha's Remark

Bajrang Punia responded to PT Usha’s comments on the ongoing wrestlers’ protest for the removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Speaking to reporters during a media interaction from the protest site at Jantar Mantar, Punia, alongside Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik revealed their thoughts on how Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and IOA president PT Usha reacted to the protest on Thursday. This comes on day 5 of Round 2 of the Wrestlers’ Protest in Jantar Mantar.

Reacting to PT Usha’s comments, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik had a tough time controlling her tears. As per ANI, a teary-eyed Sakshi said, “Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) isn't listening to other women athletes. Where's indiscipline here, we are sitting here peacefully...She herself cried in front of the media regarding her academy”. Here’s Sakshi and Vinesh’s full reaction to PT Usha’s remarks.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) isn't listening to other women athletes. Where's indiscipline here, we are sitting here peacefully...She herself cried in front of the media regarding her academy": Protesting wrestlers hit back at PT Usha https://t.co/s5dcq2DEs4 pic.twitter.com/JTPqN1tjT9 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the IOA president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for tarnishing India’s image by protesting in the streets. "Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. It is tarnishing the image of India," Usha told reporters after IOA's Executive Committee meeting. “Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is having a committee for sexual harassment, instead of going to the streets they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier but they didn't come to IOA. It isn't good for Sports not only for wrestlers, they should also have some discipline,” she further added.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is having a committee for sexual harassment, instead of going to the streets they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier but they didn't come to IOA. It isn't good for Sports not only for wrestlers, they should also have some… pic.twitter.com/EaeHQOE4rI — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Speaking to reporters, Punia and Vinesh reacted to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's comments about spending over 12 hours listeing to the wrestlers when they first protested in January. “Sports Minister sat with athletes only for a few minutes, his official were speaking to the athletes. At times we were intimidated in the meeting,” Bajrang said. Check out Bajrang and Vinesh’s full converation with the reporters on Thursday evening.