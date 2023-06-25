'I somehow get there': UFC's Brendan Allen on consecutive Rear Naked Choke victories

Why you're reading this: Brendan "All-In" Allen, who defeated Bruno Silva at UFC fight night on Saturday, secured his 4th successive rare-naked choke victory and 5th consecutive overall. The fighter is set to make it into the top 10 of the Middleweight division and is after the eminent belt that Israel Adesanya brandishes. After winning the fight against Silva, the fighter yet again wore the cap that he says is a gift from fellow UFC fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov and made a call out to Jared Cannonier.

3 things you need to know

Brendan Allen defeated Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria

Allen secured the victory in the first round via submission

Allen registered 4th consecutive victory through a rear-naked choke

UFC exclusive with Brendan Allen

Before he registered a submission win against Bruno Silva, the fighter had an all-exclusive chat with republicworld.com and paid heed to a variety of subjects including the query on whether securing back-to-back victories through rear-naked-choke is a coincidence or something he plans his way in. The fighter also talked about his potential move to the light heavyweight division and the megafight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291.

On Rear-Naked Choke victories

I don't know I somehow get there. Somewhere we end up, a lot of guys give their back and If I get someone's back I am going to be there the whole round or I am going to finish him. So. I don't know what it is but it is something that just happens.

On the potential move to the Light-Heavyweight division

Eventually, down the way, I will go up. That was only on three days' notice. That's the only reason I will go up. Eventually, I will go back right up but I will do it the right way. I'll put on the size, as I know I can and I will go up. But for now, I am still chasing this belt and that's my goal right now. I am still making 185 fairly easy. It's been hard before but for the last few times I've made it easy so I am just gonna keep chasing this belt until I can't (cut the weight) anymore.

On Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 at UFC 291

I got to go with Dustin. I am super excited, I think as of now I am going to watch that fight, watch it live. I've known Dustin since I was 14 years old. So, I got to go with Dustin. I know it's going to be a banger. Those two guys are going to go after, they are both real fighters, they come to fight so that's gonna be a great fight. But no matter who wins and who wins, the fans are the ultimate winners of that one.

*Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UFC in India