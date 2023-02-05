India's Anshul Jubli Bags UFC Contract, Becomes 1st Indian To Win Road To UFC Competition

India's Anshul Jubli becomes only the second Indian after Bharat Khandare to secure a UFC contract. In the course of securing the contract, he defeated Indonesia's Jeka Saragih to win the Road To UFC competition in the lightweight division. He wrapped up the fight inside two rounds and was declared the winner by technical knockout.

After getting the win Jubli said, “I've dominated this fight, that's why I'm here. Why Indian fighters deserve to win the UFC? I'm going to keep evolving, I want to keep grinding, and my plan is to be the best in the world and I'll do whatever it needs to be done,” said Anshul in his post-fight interview.

Here's footage of Anshul Jubli in action:

A vicious victory for the King of Lions 🦁



Anshul Jubli gets the finish and a contract at #UFCVegas68!!



[ Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/izmgKwrmBS — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Anshul exhibited a dominant display in both rounds. In the initial minutes of the first round the Indonesian tried to be aggressive but the member of the "king of lions" had the prowess to keep his opponent at bay. After exhibiting his authority in the first round, in the second round, Jubli came intending to finish his opponent. This indeed happened at the 3:44 mark of the round, following the barrage of punches that made the referee signal the end of the match.

A contract holder of the biggest MMA promotion, it would be a sight to witness Anshul Jubli competing against the top fighters of UFC in the near future.

