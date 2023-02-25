'Knock Him Out': Tyson Fury Exudes Confidence In Tommy Fury Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

This Sunday Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally be able to get their hands on each other. This is an encounter that has got the entire Boxing fraternity rolling in anticipation, as a lot of trash talk has been involved in the fight. While fans are eager to find out who comes on top, one of the sport's premier names Tyson Fury has given his verdict on the fight.

Tyson Fury, who is the half-brother of Tommy Fury believes his sibling will close the lights of Jake Paul at the Diriyah Arena. The Boxing Heavyweight Champion is confident that Tommy will attain victory over Paul, with ease. Speaking with Fight Hub TV, the Gypsy King stated that Tommy will get the job done via Knockout. “Looking good, he’s feeling good, and he’s going to knock him out (on Sunday),” Tyson said. “Tommy knocks out 90 percent of the people that he messes with. He drops them, knocks them out – that’s 90 percent. So Jake Paul is no different. He’ll get it, as well.”

Addressing the pre-fight odds, which are giving Paul the ultimate edge, Tyson gave the famous example of the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight and expressed that people believe what they have been fed. “Conor McGregor made everybody think that he was going to beat Floyd (Mayweather), but in reality was never going to do it,” Tyson said. “People are easy to convince, I suppose.”

Tyson Fury is expected to be at the ringside in the corner of his half-brother at the fight. Moreover, as the fight is a mega showdown, other known faces of the sport are also expected to make their way into the arena. Also, there are speculations of Cristiano Ronaldo attending the event. Thus, so much to look forward to as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will set forth the action inside the four-sided ring.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Fight purse

As reported by Sports Zion, the Youtuber-turned-boxer has a fight purse of USD 3.2 million in the fight and will also receive 65% of the PPV money. This takes his overall prize money to an estimated amount of USD 8.6 million, which also includes sponsorships. At the same time, Fury will reportedly earn USD 2 million as the fight purse, while taking home 35% of the PPV shares, taking his total to a whopping USD 4.5 million.