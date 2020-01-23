The Debate
NFL Fans Pay Tribute To Eli Manning For Beating Tom Brady's Patriots In 2 Super Bowls

other sports

New York Giants' Eli Manning announced his retirement on Wednesday with a press conference scheduled for Friday. Fans pay tribute to Manning on social media.

NFL

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a 16-year career in the NFL. Giants made the announcement that Eli Manning would conduct his final Giants' press conference on Friday. Widely considered as one of the best players in Giants' history, Manning etched his name in Giants folklore when he ended their 17-year wait for a Super Bowl in 2007 before winning it again in 2011.

Having been drafted by the Giants in 2004, Eli Manning made 210 consecutive regular-season starts until 2017. A four-time Pro Bowl, Manning registered 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions and completed 57,023 passing yards in his career. While he leaves the game as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Eli Manning will fondly be remembered by NFL fans for beating NFL giants New England Patriots in both the Super Bowls. The 39-year-old went 2-0 (win-loss) over Tom Brady-led Patriots in the title game and also won the Super Bowl MVP in both the games. 

NFL: Eli Manning's career achievements

Eli Manning retiring: Fans pay tribute on social media

Eli Manning retiring: Fans take a dig at Patriots' Tom Brady

