NFL Fans Pay Tribute To Eli Manning For Beating Tom Brady's Patriots In 2 Super Bowls

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a 16-year career in the NFL. Giants made the announcement that Eli Manning would conduct his final Giants' press conference on Friday. Widely considered as one of the best players in Giants' history, Manning etched his name in Giants folklore when he ended their 17-year wait for a Super Bowl in 2007 before winning it again in 2011.

Eli Manning announces retirement.#ThankYouEli — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020

Also Read | Eli Manning Apparently Had A 'beer Guy' In Every NFL Stadium: Reports

Having been drafted by the Giants in 2004, Eli Manning made 210 consecutive regular-season starts until 2017. A four-time Pro Bowl, Manning registered 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions and completed 57,023 passing yards in his career. While he leaves the game as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Eli Manning will fondly be remembered by NFL fans for beating NFL giants New England Patriots in both the Super Bowls. The 39-year-old went 2-0 (win-loss) over Tom Brady-led Patriots in the title game and also won the Super Bowl MVP in both the games.

Also Read | Eli Manning Inching Closer To NFL Retirement After Losing Starting Spot In Giants' Line-up

NFL: Eli Manning's career achievements

Eli Manning's career achievements:

* 2x Super Bowl winner

* 2x Super Bowl MVP

* 57,023 passing yards (7th all-time)

* 366 passing TD (7th all-time)

* 4x Pro Bowler

* Walter Payton Man of the Year winner in 2016

* Never missed a game due to injury

* 13x team captain — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 22, 2020

Eli Manning retiring: Fans pay tribute on social media

Hall of Fame Next pic.twitter.com/GU4AlQTv68 — The Yankee Soprano (@YankeeSopranooo) January 22, 2020

Eli Manning kept the Patriots from going 19-0. And don't ever forget that. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 22, 2020

Eli Manning and the #Giants took down the 18-0 #Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. One of the biggest upsets in sports history. pic.twitter.com/ug4t8qwCDW — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2020

Also Read | Has Eli Manning Played His Last Game For The Giants? NFL Retirement Hinted By The Star

Eli Manning retiring: Fans take a dig at Patriots' Tom Brady

In all seriousness.



Eli Manning prevented 2 more Patriot championship victories.



That alone is HOF worthy.



Enjoy retirement. pic.twitter.com/EQo7Y29a7v — 𝕮𝕵 ‘𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝕳𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉’ 𝕮𝖑𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖊 (@LuridRaider) January 22, 2020

Eli Manning: “I’m retiring from the NFL.”



Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/AVDNPGON3K — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 22, 2020

Also Read | Eli Manning Announces His Retirement From NFL After 16 Years; Giants And Fans Pay Tribute