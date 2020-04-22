Indian Athlete Hima Das Says 'focus On Fitness' During COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, acclaimed Indian Athlete Hima Das on Tuesday shared a glimpse of how she is maintaining fitness during her quarantine days. Das asserted that focusing on fitness is the best way to stay positive during the ongoing lockdown days.

The athlete shared a fitness motivation video on her tweeter account where she was seen doing a headstand.

Watch the video here:

COVID-19 situation in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases. While 603 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,260 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

