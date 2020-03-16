The Debate
GK Questions March 17, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as on March 17th, 2020 GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today, read to know more details.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai
gk questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the gk questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the gk today quiz for their competitive exam.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which Indian public sector bank waived the minimum balance requirement for all savings bank (SB) accounts?

  • Punjab National Bank
  • State Bank of India
  • Canara Bank
  • Union Bank of India

2. World Economic Forum (WEF) released its new list of 115 Young Global Leaders. How Many Indians are included in the list?

  • Two
  • Five
  • Ten
  • Fourteen

3. According to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institue (SIPRI), which country is the largest exporter of arms during the past five years?

  • United States
  • Russia
  • France
  • China

4. Which global organisation has launched the “COVID Action Platform” to convene the business community to support for COVID-19?

  • World Bank
  • World Economic Forum
  • International Monetary Fund
  • United Nations

5. S.S. Deswal has been appointed as the Director-General (DG) of which Indian para-military force?

  • Central Reserve Police Force
  • Central Industrial Security Force
  • National Security Guard
  • Border Security Force

6. Which is the venue of the main national event for the sixth International Day of Yoga, 2020?

  • Ranchi
  • Leh
  • New Delhi
  • Guwahati

7. The Parliament of which country passed a bill to allow the President to contest in Presidential elections after 2024?

  • United States
  • United Kingdom
  • Russia
  • China

8. Which Indian cueist was the runner-up of the National 6-Red Snooker Championship, where Pankaj Advani won his 34th national title?

  • Ishpreet Singh
  • Aditya Mehta
  • Yasin Merchant
  • Lucky Vatnani

9. World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 as a pandemic. Which disease was previously declared as a pandemic by WHO?

  • H1N1 Influenza
  • HIV
  • Swine Flu
  • Spanish Flu

10. World Bank signed an $80 million loan agreement with which Indian state to increase agricultural productivity in its Gram Panchayats?

  • Karnataka
  • Odisha
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh

Answers:

1.Answer- State Bank of India

2.Answer- Five

3.Answer- United States

4.Answer- World Economic Forum

5.Answer- Border Security Force

6.Answer- Leh

7.Answer- Russia

8.Answer- Ishpreet Singh

9.Answer- H1N1 Influenza

10.Answer- Himachal Pradesh

