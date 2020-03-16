GK Questions March 17, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the gk questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the gk today quiz for their competitive exam.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 13th March: National And International Questions

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which Indian public sector bank waived the minimum balance requirement for all savings bank (SB) accounts?

Punjab National Bank

State Bank of India

Canara Bank

Union Bank of India

2. World Economic Forum (WEF) released its new list of 115 Young Global Leaders. How Many Indians are included in the list?

Two

Five

Ten

Fourteen

3. According to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institue (SIPRI), which country is the largest exporter of arms during the past five years?

United States

Russia

France

China

4. Which global organisation has launched the “COVID Action Platform” to convene the business community to support for COVID-19?

World Bank

World Economic Forum

International Monetary Fund

United Nations

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 10th March: National And International Questions

5. S.S. Deswal has been appointed as the Director-General (DG) of which Indian para-military force?

Central Reserve Police Force

Central Industrial Security Force

National Security Guard

Border Security Force

6. Which is the venue of the main national event for the sixth International Day of Yoga, 2020?

Ranchi

Leh

New Delhi

Guwahati

7. The Parliament of which country passed a bill to allow the President to contest in Presidential elections after 2024?

United States

United Kingdom

Russia

China

8. Which Indian cueist was the runner-up of the National 6-Red Snooker Championship, where Pankaj Advani won his 34th national title?

Ishpreet Singh

Aditya Mehta

Yasin Merchant

Lucky Vatnani

9. World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 as a pandemic. Which disease was previously declared as a pandemic by WHO?

H1N1 Influenza

HIV

Swine Flu

Spanish Flu

10. World Bank signed an $80 million loan agreement with which Indian state to increase agricultural productivity in its Gram Panchayats?

Karnataka

Odisha

Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 9th March: National And International Questions

Answers:

1.Answer- State Bank of India

2.Answer- Five

3.Answer- United States

4.Answer- World Economic Forum

5.Answer- Border Security Force

6.Answer- Leh

7.Answer- Russia

8.Answer- Ishpreet Singh

9.Answer- H1N1 Influenza

10.Answer- Himachal Pradesh

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 6th March: National And International Questions