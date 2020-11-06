Patrick Mahomes Turns Out To Be Kansas City's 'US Presidential Candidate' This Election

Currently, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes might be the most popular man in Kansas City. Not only has the 25-year-old led his team to the 2019 Super Bowl Championship, but he was also nationally praised for helping make Arrowhead Stadium a voting site for the elections. The 2019 Super Bowl MVP has been vocal about his stand on voting, even joining LeBron James' More Than A Vote this June.

Patrick Mahomes is the favoured Kansas City Presidential candidate?

While Mahomes is definitely running for President, his fans voted for him as a write-in candidate. Harold R Kuntz, a Fox 4 News reporter, stated that the quarterback received write-in votes in Jackson County and Clay County. A write-in candidate does not have his name printed but receives votes as people physically write him down.

On a fun note, Mahomes received votes as a "write-in" candidate for President in Clay County.



"Funny getting written in, but that's not anywhere I'm thinking right now. Maybe later on I'll think of a slogan." — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 4, 2020

"Funny getting written in," Mahomes said about the situation, adding that he is definitely not thinking about it right now. "Maybe later on I'll think of a slogan".

Patrick Mahomes asked the Chiefs to turn Arrowhead Stadium into an Election Day voting site, but the election board said no due to a lack of voting machines.



Instead of giving up, Mahomes bought new machines — splitting the "six-figure investment" with the Chiefs.



He gets it. pic.twitter.com/IfbUJ6zp0l — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 4, 2020

Mahomes stated that he wanted people to come together and use their voice, which is why he asked the Chiefs to turn the Arrowhead Stadium into a voting site. As the election board declined because of less voting machines, Mahomes and the Chiefs bought the required machines – which cost him in six figures.

"I thought it was very important not only just to get as many people out to vote as possible but also to use a place as Arrowhead where we have a lot of fun, show a lot of love and unity where people (are) coming together, and use that as a place where we can come together and vote and use our voice," Mahomes said while speaking to Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of the "Huddle and Flow" podcast.

Mahomes, who joined More Than a Vote, stated that the group has bought athletes together, working together to encourage people to vote, get registered and educate themselves as to why a vote matters. The initiative has worked to spread awareness about the 2020 Elections, asking people from various communities to cast their vote. "You really want that to be something that's easy and available for everybody and every community," Mahomes said.

(Image credits: Patrick Mahomes Instagram)