Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Following Father’s Footsteps, Becomes State Champion In Shot Put

Brock Lesnar is arguably the most versatile athlete of all time. The legendary wrestler ruled the ring and the octagon in his prime and enjoyed a reign as champion in both the UFC and WWE. Now, his daughter Mya Lynn Lesnar has become a champion in the sport she loves – shot put. The 18-year-old recently became the Minnesota state shot put champion, making her the sixth-best shot-putter in the whole country.

Mya Lesnar is a Minnesota state champion, the sixth-best shot-putter in the country and a future Sun Devil!



Mya Lynn Lesnar, who currently studies at Arizona State University, continues to take part in their track and field team. Her mother is Lesnar's ex-girlfriend Nicole McClain and she also has a twin brother named Luke. After splitting up with McClain, Brock Lesnar started dating former WWE superstar Rene Greek aka Sable and the two soon got married in 2006. Greek soon gave birth to twins Turk and Duke.

According to various reports, Brock Lesnar still has a good relationship with Nicole McClain and meets up with Luke and Mya every now and then. Apart from Mya Lynn, Lesnar’s other kids are also athletes. Luke allegedly loves ice hockey and plays the game with his step-brothers, Turk and Duke.

Kendra Hardy, McKenzie Duwenhoegger, and Mya Lesnar: Alexandria Cardinal "Athletes of the Week", presented by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls

Brock Lesnar kids: Beast Incarnate's kids following in their father’s footsteps

Mya Lynn Lesnar, Luke and others look to be following in their father’s footsteps, who has taken his place among the most dominant and successful athletes in the world. Brock Lesnar had a successful amateur wrestling career in college, following which he was signed up by WWE in 2000. He instantly became one of the biggest stars in the promotion as he feuded with and defeated legends like The Rock, John Cena, Undertaker and others.

In between his incredible pro-wrestling career, Brock Lesnar took a break wherein he took a shot at the NFL and was signed by the Minnesota Vikings, who he represented in numerous pre-season games. He then joined the UFC in 2008 and soon became the UFC heavyweight champion. After leaving the sport due to various health issues, Lesnar returned to WWE from his break and went on to become the champion multiple times.

His last in-ring appearance was at WrestleMania 36 where he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Since then, he has not appeared on WWE TV, with reports claiming that Lesnar’s contract with the company has expired. However, fans still want The Beast to return and dominate the sport.

