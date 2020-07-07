IOA War: RK Anand Hits Back At Mittal; Says: 'you Are A Compounder Not A Doctor'

The tug of war within the Indian Olympic Association further intensified with its legal committee chairman and senior vice president RK Anand coming out in the open with a sharp choice of words against vice president Sudhanshu Mittal calling him "a compounder and not a doctor."

In a sharp exchange of words in an IOA group, the text of which is accessed by Republic TV, Anand wrote to Mittal:

"Dear Sudhanshu Mittal

U put the letter of Chetan Anand drafted by him on the group.

U hv violated understanding and threatening me by the above massage.

U r a compounder not a doctor. U will remain like this till u get enrolled and practice law. And accept a case against me.

U will show ur worth than as lawyer. U know only half baked letter. U don’t know anything. U were not born in IOA. Still u r hardly experienced of the working of IOA.

Arbitration commission was already existing. Mr Ramachandran creates another arbitration committe only for taekwando which was never ratified by EC or AGM. This was just before elections and the AGM and EC rejected his arbitration commission.

U are being advised by Rajiv Mehta and he is giving all documents to u of IOA.

U fight ur battle of removal let Rajiv fight his battle.

With due respects to all who made u VP of IOA. They broke all protocols of IOA by putting ur name.

BJP never gave u ticket as counselor MLA. MP. Nor they will give u.

They know ur worth. This has been started by u now.

R K Anand"