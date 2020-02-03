IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Trolled By Twitterati For Praising RCB After India's T20I Win

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had a different take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. After India defeated New Zealand in second consecutive Super Over thriller in the fourth T20I, Chopra took to Twitter where he pointed out that a number of Indian cricketers who were playing in the series against New Zealand were also a part of the RCB squad. Those players include Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.

ALSO READ | Aakash Chopra reacts furiously after being called 'Virat Kohli's Chamcha' on Twitter

Aakash Chopra added other overseas names like AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson and Chris Morris besides promising local lad Devdutt Pallikal. The 42-year-old Chopra, who works as a cricket commentator and analyst now, believes that these players should give RCB enough hope of doing well in the IPL 2020 that is scheduled to begin on March 29.

IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra's RCB teet

Kohli, Chahal, Dube, Sundar, Saini....five current Indian T20i players. All of them were in the playing XI today. Add Finch, ABDV, Mooen and Steyn/Morris/Kane Richardson to it. Plus Devdutt Pallikal. Gimme a reason why #RCB shouldn’t do well in #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 31, 2020

RCB, which is led by Virat Kohli, have had a history of failures in the Indian Premier League. They have never been able to win the IPL trophy. RCB made the finals thrice (2009, 2011 and 2016) but finished as the second-best on all three occasions. Because of their history, Twitterati roasted Aakash Chopra for backing RCB to win IPL 2020. A lot of reactions and comments poured in on Aakash Chopra's Tweet. Let's have a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma headline Aakash Chopra's ODI team of the decade

Umesh Yadav, Mohmad Siraj would be enough to win game for Opposition.😂😂😂😂 — Vinayak (@JbVinaya) January 31, 2020

Because RCB 🙋‍♂😂..!

Leave it '.🤦‍♀ pic.twitter.com/ST7PZcKjd0 — Apoorv Saxena (@ivoluble14) January 31, 2020

Problem is the captain and not enough bcking of player.Every IPL match they change 3-4 players .

This year same Hetmyer will rock the IPL bcoz he will be backed by coach . — CricMan (@CricAdil12) January 31, 2020

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson's image goes viral; netizens dub it 'moment of the series'

Bcoz they are RCB.. that's it..no explanation — Lipsa Sharma (@Shristiiiiiiiii) January 31, 2020

Bcz Umesh yadav the run machine. .oh wait siraj isthere too — Jk (@0310_jk) January 31, 2020

ALSO READ | Kohli has ensured his emotions work for him and not against team, says Chappell

IMAGE COURTESY: AAKASH CHOPRA INSTAGRAM