IPL 2020: KXIP Star Sarfaraz Khan Explains The Reason Why RCB Released Him

Cricket News

In a recent interview with a leading Indian daily, Sarfaraz Khan recalled the time when he was released by his former IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Young cricketer Sarfaraz Khan slammed his maiden first-class triple hundred by scoring a rapid 301 against Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing 2019-20 season of Ranji Trophy. At only 22 years of age, Sarfaraz Khan has had a pretty uncertain career so far. Several injuries and fitness issues have stalled his career several times already. However, the cricketer is scoring a lot of runs after his comeback to the Mumbai team in Ranji Trophy.

IPL 2020: KXIP star Sarfaraz Khan recalls his RCB release

In a recent interview with a leading Indian daily, Sarfaraz Khan recalled the time when he was released by his former Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).  The right-handed batsman said that he was dropped from the RCB training camp in 2016 due to fitness issues. RCB captain Virat Kohli instructed him to take his fitness seriously if he needs to excel in professional cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan played for RCB from 2015 till 2018. Upon his exit from the side, the youngster said that it really hurt him but he could not do much about it at the time. However, he was happy for having one of his best IPL stints the very next year when he joined Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

IPL 2020: Sarfaraz Khan set to reprise his KXIP role

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, KXIP retained Sarfaraz Khan for ₹25 lakh. The cricketer made his KXIP debut in 2019 under Ravichandran Ashwin’s captaincy. In KXIP, he plays alongside the likes of his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh.

Published:
