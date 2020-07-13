Conor McGregor Abuses Nate Diaz On Twitter For UFC 251 Review, Deletes Post Later

Conor McGregor recently slammed Nate Diaz on Twitter after his former rival praised Max Holloway and Rose Namajunas following their fights at UFC 251. The duo experienced mixed fortunes at UFC ‘Fight Island’ as Max Holloway lost to UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski via judges' decision and Namajunas defeated Jessica Andrade in an incredible strawweight bout. In the tweet, Nate Diaz also hinted that Max Holloway was ‘robbed’ and he should have won the match. “Shoutout to Rose and Max, they robbed Max tho but 100 to the real fighters out there,” wrote Nate Diaz.

Also Read l Conor McGregor Announces Retirement After Notoriously Glorious UFC Career

It appears Conor McGregor didn’t like Nate Diaz’s comments as he took to replying with a vitriolic tweet. “Shut your bi**h** up,’ McGregor replied, before deciding to delete the tweet. However, MMA fans took a screenshot of McGregor’s comments and shared it all over social media. According to various reports, McGregor’s tweet could worsen the relationship between the two fighters and there are chances that Nate Diaz could call out a retired Conor McGregor for another match.

Also Read l Conor McGregor return: McGregor's coach Kavanagh says Irish superstar's retirement is final

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz: A brief history

The two elite fighters have faced each other twice in the UFC Octagon. They first met at UFC 196, where Nate Diaz shocked the world by defeating Conor McGregor via submission in the second round. Their UFC 196 fight was so well-received that UFC booked the two 170-pounders for an immediate rematch at UFC 202. This time Conor McGregor won via decision and since then fans have been asking Dana White to book a third and final fight between the two.

Also Read l UFC 251 live stream: Usman vs Masvidal preview and complete UFC Fight Island fight card

Conor McGregor retires for the third time in four years

Almost a month ago, after the conclusion of UFC 250, Conor McGregor shocked UFC fans as he announced his retirement from MMA. When asked if he was serious, McGregor told ESPN that he “wasn’t excited" by the sport anymore. Following Conor McGregor’s announcement, Daniel Cormier stated that the UFC should do everything they can to make the Irish superstar reverse his decision. “Everything’s just bigger when he competes,” Daniel Cormier remarked.

“You gotta figure it out, you gotta make it happen. Again it’s not worth the penalty if he walks away. It’s not worth it, you gotta make it work for him,” Daniel Cormier told ESPN.

Also Read l UFC 251: Dwayne Johnson has some advice for Jorge Masvidal ahead of UFC Fight Island

Image Source: AP