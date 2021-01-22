Is Floyd Mayweather Already Engaged To Head Stripper And Girlfriend Anna Monroe?

Fans were shocked momentarily on Friday after reports suggested that former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr had proposed to girlfriend Anna Monroe. The rumours came in after Anna, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal a huge diamond ring, believed to be her engagement ring, on her left hand. The 29-year-old is a dancer at Floyd's strip club in Las Vegas and reportedly made their relationship official on New Year's Eve.

Is Floyd Mayweather engaged? Boxing champion reportedly engaged to head stripper

According to reports from The Sun, Ana Monroe and Floyd Mayweather reportedly exchanged rings just weeks after making their relationship official. A source told the tabloid that Floyd was annoyed at first that news of their relationship broke because he wanted to keep it private but they soon made up and decided to pop the question on Saturday. The source also mentioned that Anna has told family and friends she's getting married and wants to have a baby with 'Money' this year.

The couple have also posted pictures of themselves at the exact same locations at the same time in Paris, France; Abu Dhabi, UAE; the Blue Lagoon spa in Iceland; Santorini, Greece and Amsterdam, Holland. A friend of theirs told The Sun that the duo have been seeing each other on and off for a while, whenever Floyd decides. The 29-year-old stripper can be seen wearing a revealing black dress and giving a lap dance to Floyd Mayweather in an exclusive video published by the report. The former boxer has a history of domestic violence and the report states that Monroe's family is naturally worried, but the 29-year-old is an adult and they want her to stay happy.

With all the Floyd Mayweather fiancee rumours online, 'Money' took to social media to clear the air. The former boxer wrote that he was neither engaged nor married to anyone, and all the rumours are just lies. Anna, however, has mentioned nothing on her social media accounts, suggesting that it could be Money's attempts to hush the gossip around them. The Sun's report also mentioned that both Floyd and Anna were planning for a baby this year. The source mentioned that Mayweather wanted another child and only wanted Anna to be the mother.

(Image Courtesy: Floyd Mayweather, Ana Monroe Instagram)