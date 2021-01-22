Who Is Anna Monroe? Floyd Mayweather Denies Engagement Rumours: “Those Are Lies”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather recently took to Instagram and announced that he didn’t get engaged to his girlfriend Anna Monroe last week. The 50-0 fighter shut down the speculation, claiming that he has “never been engaged or married”. Floyd Mayweather made the comments after a report from The Sun claimed that the 43-year-old proposed Anna Monroe just weeks after the two started dating. The rumours got even bigger when Anna Monroe – who’s a stripper – was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her ring finger.

Who is Anna Monroe? Mayweather shoots down engagement rumours

Floyd Mayweather later made things clear by posting a statement that reads, “I’m not engaged and have never been engaged or married, those are just rumours and lies”. However, reports claim that Mayweather made the recent comment because he wants to keep things private. According to a source close to The Sun (via DailyMail), Floyd Mayweather “was annoyed at first that news of their relationship broke because he wanted to keep it private”. The two even argued about the same, but soon patched things up.

Floyd Mayweather girlfriend: Are Anna Monroe and Floyd Mayweather engaged?

The source even claims that the Money Man “popped the question” on Saturday and Anna Monroe even informed about her wedding to her parents and friends. "Her family and friends have had their concerns about the relationship but she's an adult, it's her decision and they want her to be happy," the source added. According to reports, the pair has been dating for months and made it official by FaceTimeing their friends and family on New Year's Day.

Who is Anna Monroe? Are Mayweather, Monroe planning to have a baby?

Two years ago in October, Anna Monroe shared a picture of herself and Floyd Mayweather holidaying together in Athens, Greece. This proves that they have known each other for years. According to The Sun, the couple - who met at Floyd's club Girl Collection - are reportedly planning to have a baby together. “They are definitely dating now and have spoken about having a baby,” a source told the publication.

Anna, who was born in America but brought up in England, went for an interview at Girl Collection but was declined. However, as she was leaving, she bumped into Floyd Mayweather and the two started chatting. As per The Sun, the club called Anna Monroe the next day and asked her to come back. “Floyd was there in person with a candlelit dinner in the strip club to tell her she got the job and she was now the lead girl”.

