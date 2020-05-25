Is Kristin Armstrong Related To Lance Armstrong? Who Is Kristin Armstrong?

Thanks to ESPN's documentary series, 30 for 30, Lance Armstong's tarnished legacy as a cyclist is back in the fray. Once regarded as one of the bests in his sport, his infamous doping scandal means the former athlete is as distanced from the sport as possible. However, the release of the documentary means, the confusion between the relationship between Lance Armstrong and Kristin Armstrong is back in the fray. While hardcore followers of the sport might be well aware of the answer, for relatively those who follow it less, 'Is Kristin Armstrong related to Lance Armstrong?' is an understandable query.

Also Read | Lance Armstrong Documentary, Lance Armstrong Wife, Net Worth, Tour De France Titles, Doping Scandal And Documentary

So, is Kristin Armstrong related to Lance Armstrong?

Well, no. The confusion arises for first: the obvious, both have the same last name and second: 'Kristin' also the name of Lance Armstrong's ex-wife. To clear the confusion, Kristin Armstong is also a cyclist but is unrelated to Lance Armstrong. Lance's former wife is Kristin Richard, who Lance Armstrong married in 1997.

Lance Armstrong wife: Who is Lance Armstrong's wife?

As mentioned, Lance Armstrong married Kristin Richard in 1997. During a talk show Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Kristin Richard revealed she met the world-renowned cyclist around the time he was fighting testicular cancer and had just finished undergoing chemotherapy. The two had three children together, which was made possible thanks to the sperm Armstrong banked three years earlier, before his chemotherapy and surgery. However, in 2003, Lance Armstrong divorced Kristin Richard.

Also Read | Is Kristin Armstrong related to Lance Armstrong? Lance Armstrong Documentary: Admits To First Doping 'probably At 21'

Who is Kristin Armstrong?

While the answer to 'Is Kristin Armstrong related to Lance Armstrong?' is a no, it is important to be noted that Kristin Armstrong is a world-renowned cyclist. The 46-year-old is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and also a three-time winner of the women's individual time trial. Her win in the women's individual time trial in 2016 sparked a Twitter chain after Lance Armstrong congratulated her for the win.

Some fans claimed Lance Armstrong's infamous legacy means he should be associated with the sport. Meanwhile, others found jokes around the tweet and the arising confusion claiming Lance should have tweeted: 'Congratulations Kristin (not my wife).

Kristin Armstrong is married to Joe Savola currently. The couple had their first child in September 2010, a son named Lucas William Savola.

Also Read | Is Kristin Armstrong related to Lance Armstrong? Lance Armstrong Documentary: Reveals His Biggest Regret

Also Read | Lance Armstrong Documentary To Highlight 10,000 Lies Around Disgraced Star's Doping