Lance Armstrong Reveals His Biggest Regret And The Worst Thing He Did During Drug Scandal

The first episode of the Lance Armstrong documentary, 'Lance' released over the weekend and the disgraced two-time Tour de France champion revealed the worst thing he did during his doping scandal in the documentary. The Lance Armstrong documentary highlights the '10,000' lies the 48-year-old told to hide his doping allegations but explained calling his former masseuse Emma O'Reilly a 'w***e' was the most regretful thing he did during his fall from grace. The Lance Armstrong doping scandal was made public by the American's own admission in 2013 when Armstrong admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs to win his seven Tour de France titles in a row from 1999 till 2005.

Lance Armstrong documentary: Armstrong's biggest regret

In the recently released Lance Armstrong documentary by ESPN, the former cyclist revealed that he was most ashamed when he mistreated his former masseuse Emma O'Reilly. O'Reilly accused Armstrong of using drugs when the disgraced cycling great won seven Tour de France titles in a row. At the time, Armstrong labelled O'Reilly a 'w***e' and an 'alcoholic'. In the Lance Armstrong documentary, the 48-year-old admitted that his mistreating of O'Reilly was the 'worst thing' he ever did while trying to cover up his lies.

O'Reilly claimed she used makeup to cover up the needle marks on Armstrong's arm which led to Armstrong responding in 'attack mode', furious at those allegations. Although the defamed cyclist later admitted his guilt amid the Lance Armstrong doping allegations, he explained that he never meant to call O'Reilly a 'w***e' and branded himself an 'idiot' for doing so. "To call a woman a w***e is totally unacceptable," he said on the Lance Armstrong documentary.

"Lance, all you need is red cells."



Lance Armstrong describes the moment his physician introduced him to EPO. pic.twitter.com/owRFSbDxyw — 30 for 30 (@30for30) May 25, 2020

Lance Armstrong doping: Lance Armstrong drugs

In 2012, the Lance Armstrong drugs scandal was investigated by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. A year later, Lance Armstrong admitted to doping and using EPO, a performance-enhancing drug which was the primary reason for him winning seven Tour de France titles in a row from 1999 till 2005. Upon pleading guilty over the usage of drugs, the seven Lance Armstrong Tour de France titles, including any other medals he won after 1998 were stripped.

