Is Lance Armstrong Married To Anna Hansen? Who Is Lance Armstrong's Wife?

Following the release of the first episode of the Lance Armstrong documentary, fans were given an insight into the life of the disgraced 48-year-old cycling great. However, amid the release of the Lance Armstrong documentary, the questions circling around social media pertained to the defamed cyclist's personal life. Some of the most frequently asked questions following the Lance Armstrong documentary are - Is Lance Armstrong married? If yes, who is Lance Armstrong's wife?

The answer to the question 'Is Lance Armstrong married right now?' is no. Anna Hansen is the answer to the question 'Who is Lance Armstrong's partner?' Although Lance Armstong is currently engaged to Anna Hansen, there have been no reports claiming Hansen is Lance Armstrong's wife. There was a once time when the cycling great was engaged and married separately on two previous occasions. However, Anna Hansen is expected to become Lance Armstrong's wife in the future as the two were engaged in 2017.

Lance Armstrong announced his engagement with Hansen in 2017 after nearly a decade of being together when the defamed cyclist uploaded a picture on Instagram with the caption, 'She said Yes'. The couple met in 2008 and have two children, a son named Max Armstrong and a daughter by the name of Olivia Marie Armstrong. The family of four are usually spotted together regularly in their posts on Instagram.

Although Hansen is not yet Lance Armstrong's wife, the 48-year-old was once married to Kristin Richard. Kristen Richard and Lance Armstrong met each other in1997 when the then-two-time Tour de France champion had just finished undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer. Kristen became Lance Armstrong's wife in May 1998 and while together, they had three children - a son named Luke Armstrong and twin daughters, Grace and Isabelle Armstrong.

Ia Lance Armstong married to Kristen Richard? Who is Lance Armstrong's wife Kristen Richard?

Kristen quit her job in public relations in California to support Armstrong's career in France. Kristen Richard remained Lance Armstrong's wife for five years until their split in 2003. Armstrong and Richard's divorce gained plenty of attention from the media as the cyclist was at his peak at the career at the time. Following the split, Kristen turned her passion and adoration for running into a career and also wrote six books, including one on her time as Lance Armstrong's wife and their divorce

Lance Armstrong grabbed headlines when he began dating signed Sheryl Crow in 2003. Armstrong and Crow were engaged in September 2005 before splitting in February 2006. The Lance Armstrong documentary provides a slight insight into the personal life of Armstrong and his previous relationships along with the '10,000 lies' he told to hide his drug scandals.

