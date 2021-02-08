Is Rob Gronkowski Retiring? NFL Star Brings Up Free Agent Talk After Super Bowl 2021 Win

Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski won his fourth Super Bowl ring on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers demolished the Chiefs 31-9 at the Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl 55. Following the victory, the 31-year-old brought up his looming free-agent status, which led fans to believe that Gronkowski might be considering his second retirement. However, the five-time Pro Bowler clarified that he plans to 'remain unretired' despite becoming a free agent for the first time in his career.

Is Rob Gronkowski retiring? NFL superstar plans to 'remain unretired' amid free agent talk

While speaking to reporters after he caught six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' victory, Gronkowski was asked about his upcoming free agent status. He replied, "Yeah, I'll remain unretired. I'm gonna be a free agent. It's the first time in my career that I'll be a free agent. I signed basically like an eight-year contract when I was 22 years old and basically played it all out. To play out that contract with a retirement in between is surreal."

Rob Gronkowski: "I'll remain unretired. I'm a free agent for the first time in my career. I definitely see myself coming back."



Says he loves working with everyone in the #GoBucs org.

"I'm gonna soak this in and see where I'm at in a couple weeks, but I don't see why not." — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 8, 2021

Gronkowski also hinted that he might remain with the Bucs next season as he had a fabulous debut campaign with the NFC South franchise, "I definitely see myself coming back, just the guys around here, the players around here, the coaches, the people in the front office, they're all just great people. I loved working with them all year long. So, obviously going to soak this in and see where I'm at in a couple of weeks, but I don't see why not. I don't see why I won't be back."

Along with Gronkowski, QB Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians also declared they weren't prepared to retire from the league. They will be looking to defend their title next season.

Rob Gronkowski's yearlong retirement from NFL and comeback

Gronkowski had announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram in March 2019, after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski was 29 years of age at the time and claimed that he was "not in a good place mentally" due to the effects and injuries of playing football. However, his retirement lasted just 13 months as Gronkowski opted to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in April 2020.

The Patriots held Gronkowski's rights in April 2020 and opted to trade him to the Bucs along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a compensatory fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

Image Credits - Rob Gronkowski Instagram