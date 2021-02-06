Tom Brady T Mobile Commercial With Rob Gronkowski Called 'BANNED' Loved By Fans: WATCH

This Sunday (Monday IST), star NFL quarterback Tom Brady will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 43, will take on Patrick Mahomes and defending champions Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, possibly winning his seventh Super Bowl title. However, ahead of the game, T-Mobile's commercial featuring Brady was released, catching everyone's attention because of it's content.

Tom Brady T Mobile commercial released ahead of the Super Bowl

This ad will not air on Sunday.



Why was it banned? #TheGOATin5G 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Vh9eBvVmXU — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 5, 2021

For the Super Bowl, commericals are a big deal – usually gaining attention for being uniquely tailored for the event. This time, T-Mobile shared the commercial on Twitter, which also featured tight end teammate Rob Gronkowski. The Tom Brady and Gronk commercial was apparently banned by the league as apprently went against their sponsor (and T-Mobile's rival company) Verizon.

The video has Gronkowski and Brady talk about retirment, set after his run with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski speaks about Florida and it's perks, but the network messes up and Brady cannot hear what Gronkowski has to say. The commercial is a good way to introduce the Super Bowl, while also trying to promote their product.

However, as the commercial was banned, it was released on Twitter except to the million viewers who would watch the Super Bowl. As per the statement released by the company, the commercial was banned even after editing because of the 'protected rights deal' with the NFL's 'official telco sponsor'.

T-Mobile went ahead and shared the video on social media, asking fans to see and decide why it was banned. While millions are required to advertise during the Super Bowl, non-sponsors' content is apprently subject to review. T-Mobile are not sponsors, and have been advertising at the Super Bowl for eight years. Some of their ads have included stars like Drake, Snoop Dogg and Justin Beiber.

However, while this ad was banned, the company has two other ads that will air on Sunday. As per reports, the company will spend $20 million to advertise on Sunday – which was apprently $5.5 million per 30 seconds. The company's two ads are apprently 60-seconds long.

As of now, Verizon is NFL's official wireless service partner. In 2017, the two parties signed a 5-year $2.5 billion deal. The company will use the event to promote their 5G services and have paid $80 million to make the needed changes to the Bucs' home Raymond James Stadium.

Fans react to the Tom Brady T Mobile Super Bowl commercial

Tom Brady Super Bowl 2021

While this is Brady's 10th Super Bowl, it will be his first one with the Bucs. While Brady was initially criticized for his performance with the team, they still made it to the Super Bowl, defeating the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have not lost one playoff game since their 2018 AFC Championship loss against the New England Patriots – who then had Brady as their QB.

