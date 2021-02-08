Super Bowl MVP 2021: Bucs QB Tom Brady Wins Award For Record 5th Time In His Career

Super Bowl 55 has officially come to a close following a rather one-sided game at the Raymond James Arena where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday. Even though a number of Buccaneers stars performed exceedingly well in Super Bowl LV, the MVP award was destined to go to veteran QB Tom Brady, who orchestrated long, methodic drives that kept Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense off the field. Brady now has a record five Super Bowl MVP awards along with his seven Super Bowl rings.

Who won Super Bowl 2021? Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In what was billed as a duel between two generational quarterbacks, Bucs' Tom Brady overshadowed Chiefs passer Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Brady did that by completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions. He also got help from running backs Ronald Jones (12 carries, 61 yards) and Leonard Fournette (16 carries, 89 yards, one score) as the Bucs cruised to a 31-9 victory to be crowned Super Bowl champions.

This was only the second time in franchise history that the Bucs were crowned Super Bowl champions and the only time a team won the Super Bowl in their own backyard. Chiefs' Mahomes finished the game 26 of 49 for 270 yards and did not score a touchdown. He threw two interceptions and failed to penetrate a stubborn Bucs defence.

Super Bowl MVP 2021: Tom Brady sets record for most Super Bowl MVP awards

Although the win for the Bucs was hailed as a team effort, Tom Brady was awarded as the Super Bowl MVP for his perfectly solid game. This was the 31st time a quarterback has won the award, and it’s Brady’s record-setting fifth MVP honor in the big game. Brady last won the game's most valuable player award in 2017, when he was a member of the New England Patriots and the AFC East side overcame a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

He also won the award in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XLIX. Brady now also has a record seven Super Bowl titles to his name, the most by any player and franchise in NFL history.

Image Credits - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Instagram