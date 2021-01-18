Rob Gronkowski Hints At Another Season With Brady And Bucs After Retirement U-turn

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020 and was traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last April, but has no plans on hanging up his boots anytime soon again. The Bucs qualified for the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2002 and will face off against the Green Bay Packers next week. The 31-year-old now plans to continue playing for the Bucs and former Patriots teammate Tom Brady next season as well.

Rob Gronkowski retirement: Bucs star aims to return next season

In an interview with NFL Network ahead of the Buccaneers vs Saints clash, Rob Gronkowski signalled his intentions to continue playing with Brady and the Bucs next season. The 31-year-old had initially retired in March 2019, citing that the pain and injuries he had suffered throughout his career had taken a toll on his mental health. However, 'Gronk' returned to the NFL with the Bucs, reuniting with Brady as Tampa Bay now aim for the Super Bowl. The 31-year-old said, "Yeah, you've gotta. I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together this year to win right now. It always pops up in your mind -- you're always thinking about the future a little bit. I definitely can see this team also having a lot of talent come back and have another successful run next year as well, with me".

“I’ve been playing football in the NFL for 10 years and I’ve been in the playoffs all 10 years. That’s what’s up.” 💪@RobGronkowski sat down with @WillieMcGinest ahead of the @Buccaneers Divisional Round showdown.



📺: @NFLGameDay Morning pic.twitter.com/IKXM6u7ko8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 17, 2021

Gronkowski is no longer an elite tight end that creates matchup nightmares for defenses, but has done a decent job so far this season. The 31-year-old tallied 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular-season games and has often suited up as a blocker, putting in a similar shift in Tampa Bay's NFC Wild Card win over the Washington Football Team last week. Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are friends on and off the pitch since playing together for the Patriots, and it was Brady who convinced coach Bruce Arians to trade Gronkowski into the side.

Gronk has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons playing with Brady, and is out of contract in the summer, but the Bucs are likely to offer him a deal soon. The duo is one TD away from setting the outright all-time playoff record for most passing TDs by a QB-pass catcher duo. Currently, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady sit tied with ﻿Joe Montana﻿ and ﻿Jerry Rice﻿ with 12 postseason TDs. While the duo did not connect on Sunday night (Monday IST) against the New Orleans Saints, they still have a chance next week when they take on top seed Green Bay Packers.

(Image Courtesy: NFL.com)