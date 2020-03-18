Is Roger Mayweather Related To Floyd Mayweather? How Are Both Related To Each Other?

Former two-time world champion Roger Mayweather died on Wednesday at the age of 58. Floyd Mayweather's uncle Roger Mayweather was a super featherweight and super lightweight champion with a boxing record of 59 wins in a near 20-year ring career in which he fought against the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker. While tributes started to pour in from fans the question still remains, Is Roger Mayweather related to Floyd Mayweather?.

Is Roger Mayweather related to Floyd Mayweather: How are Roger Mayweather and Floyd Mayweather related

The 'Is Roger Mayweather related to Floyd Mayweather' question was finally answered by Floyd Mayweather. In a statement shared by Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, Floyd Mayweather said that his uncle was one of the most important people in his life inside and outside of the ring. He added that Roger Mayweather was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace.

In his statement, Floyd Mayweather further added that Roger Mayweather meant the world to him, his father Floyd Sr., his uncle Jeff, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for everyone and the entire team is thankful for all the love and well-wishes received as word passed about Roger's passing, the statement said. He also added that It helps him to see that Roger Mayweather was able to touch so many people's lives through his life in boxing because he gave so much to the sport.

Is Roger Mayweather related to Floyd Mayweather: Roger Mayweather cause of death

Roger Mayweather cause of death was not revealed, but, according to various reports Roger Mayweather cause of death has been his deteriorating health over the last couple of years. Back in 2015, Floyd Mayweather opened up about Roger Mayweather's health and blamed boxing for damaging his brain. He had said that his uncle Roger Mayweather had lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing. He had also said that his uncle is only in his 50s, but it seemed like he is an old man in his 80s.

Floyd Mayweather uncle Roger Mayweather was a key member of Floyd Mayweather's training team. Floyd Mayweather uncle trained him to become the global phenomenon he is today. Many consider Floyd Mayweather uncle the best trainer in the world. Mayweather Jr. is a perfect 50-0 in his boxing career.