Floyd Mayweather's Ex-girlfriend Josie Harris Found Dead In Car Outside Her Home

Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris was recently found dead outside her home in Valencia, California. Josie Harris who has three children with Floyd Mayweather was found unresponsive in a car parked in the driveway. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, police officers found Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris in the car on Tuesday around 10 PM. After checking her pulse, Josie Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Josie Harris Update: Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris cause of death

According to CNN, the coroner's office is yet to release a statement regarding the cause of death of Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris. Detectives on the case revealed in the statement that they are treating it as a death investigation and not as a homicide case. Lt. Derrick Alfred, revealed that they are using the same procedures used for high-profile cases in the country.

Josie Harris Update: Floyd Mayweather yet to talk about Josie Harris cause of death

The former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and Josie Harris broke their 10-year-long relationship in 2010 after multiple allegations of domestic abuse. In 2015, Josie Harris even went on to sue Floyd Mayweather for defamation. According to many, Floyd Mayweather has nothing to with Josie Harris’ death as the boxer was in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Floyd Mayweather posted some pictures on his Instagram Story which prove that he was in Amsterdam.

Tributes flood in for Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris

I hope someone takes the time to write a proper remembrance of Josie Harris’s life. Gross to see outlets tripping over themselves to report “Floyd Mayweather’s baby mama” died and having nothing to offer but a link to TMZ’s post. She always deserved more than we gave her. — jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) March 11, 2020

In extremely sad news, 40-year-old #JosieHarris - the mother of #FloydMayweather’s 3 oldest children, was found dead inside of her car last night. According to TMZ, foul play does not appear to be a cause, and the situation is being treated as a death in… https://t.co/s27qsgc4M7 pic.twitter.com/FmltmbVN04 — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) March 11, 2020

