Floyd Mayweather's Ex-girlfriend Josie Harris Found Dead In Car Outside Her Home

other sports

Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris was recently found dead outside her home in Valencia, California. She was found unresponsive in a car.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris was recently found dead outside her home in Valencia, California. Josie Harris who has three children with Floyd Mayweather was found unresponsive in a car parked in the driveway. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, police officers found Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris in the car on Tuesday around 10 PM. After checking her pulse, Josie Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov offered $100 million to face Floyd Mayweather in Saudi showdown

Josie Harris Update: Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris cause of death

According to CNN, the coroner's office is yet to release a statement regarding the cause of death of Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris. Detectives on the case revealed in the statement that they are treating it as a death investigation and not as a homicide case. Lt. Derrick Alfred, revealed that they are using the same procedures used for high-profile cases in the country.

Also Read l Floyd Mayweather demands $600 million to face Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Josie Harris Update: Floyd Mayweather yet to talk about Josie Harris cause of death

The former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and Josie Harris broke their 10-year-long relationship in 2010 after multiple allegations of domestic abuse. In 2015, Josie Harris even went on to sue Floyd Mayweather for defamation. According to many, Floyd Mayweather has nothing to with Josie Harris’ death as the boxer was in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Floyd Mayweather posted some pictures on his Instagram Story which prove that he was in Amsterdam.

Also Read l UFC: Dana White rubbishes Khabib Nurmagomedov-Floyd Mayweather matchup rumours

Tributes flood in for Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cams (@dayinthelifeofcams) on

Also Read l Floyd Mayweather backs Deontay Wilder after his KO loss against Tyson Fury

First Published:
COMMENT
