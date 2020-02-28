Is Tom Brady Leaving The Patriots? "Strong Buzz", Radio Silence Set To Make Rumours True

The NFL Combine 2020 in Indianapolis currently the talk of the NFL world. With prospects like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert in action at the Combine, the onus has been on teams that are in dire need of an overhaul. However, even with such a promising list of talent in action in Indianapolis, one man that has nothing to do with the NFL Combine 2020 has usurped these prospects as the talk of the NFL in recent weeks.

Six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and his situation with the Patriots is currently being monitored by NFL franchises across the board. The 'Is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots?' question or 'Tom Brady not returning to Patriots' speculations, therefore, get a little more interesting this week.

Tom Brady contract extension: Is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots? Tom Brady trade rumours intensify

Earlier this week at the NFL Combine 2020, The Athletic reported that there is “strong buzz” at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Tom Brady will not, in fact, suit up for the New England Patriots in the upcoming season, making the Tom Brady contract extension possibility very less. The pressing question of ‘Is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots’ came to the fore towards the end of last season when the Patriots crashed out of the playoffs. Tom Brady is arguably the biggest name to hit the free-agent market in the history of the NFL. While names such as Philip Rivers and Dak Prescott have also entered free agency, nearly every team in the NFL is currently keeping a close eye on the 'Tom Brady not returning to Patriots' situation.

The strong buzz in Indy this week is that Tom Brady won’t return to the Patriots. Will be first domino to fall in QB musical chairs. #NFLCombine — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 27, 2020

Tom Brady trade rumours: Is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots? Patriots reportedly offered $30 million contract for Tom Brady contract extension

Earlier this month, there were reports that the Patriots will offer Tom Brady a $30 million contract to keep him at the Gillette Stadium for a 20th consecutive year. However, the report indicated that money was not the sticking point for Tom Brady. The four-time Super Bowl MVP reportedly told the Patriots that they needed to get in some quality support for him before he would think about putting pen to paper on a new contract. Therefore, Tom Brady not returning to Patriots is almost a certainty.

Tom Brady trade rumours: Is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots? The domino effect of Tom Brady not returning to Patriots

If the rumours at the NFL Combine 2020 are to be believed, there is a strong possibility that for the first time in two decades, the Patriots roster for the NFL season will not feature the name of Tom Brady. The likes of Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Dak Prescott, Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton and Ryan Tannehill could also be affected by the Tom Brady quarterback carousel.

The Patriots still have not reached out to Tom Brady. According to a source, “it’s not looking good” — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) February 27, 2020

Tom Brady trade rumours: Is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots? Andy Dalton could be first off the QB carousel

From the aforementioned list, Andy Dalton will likely be the first to be affected with Joe Burrow being the heavy favourite to be drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton’s next destination could then only become clear once the Tom Brady situation clears up. The answer to the question, ‘Is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots?’, therefore, looks increasingly likely to be in the affirmative.

