Isaiah Irving Injury: Cardinals Linebacker Carted Off After SCARY Injury Vs Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals handed the Seattle Seahawks their first loss of the season in an impressive OT victory. However, the morale-boosting win came at a cost after Isaiah Irving was carted off the field. After the linebacker was taken off, the team announced that Isaiah Irving wouldn’t be returning during the Cardinals vs Seahawks game.

Cardinals LB Isaiah Irving down after that kickoff. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 26, 2020

Isaiah Irving hit: When will Isaiah Irving return?

The 26-year-old suffered a neck injury in the Cardinals vs Seahawks game when he was blocking during a potential kick off return. The Isaiah Irving injury occurred when the linebacker hit running back Travis Homer on the play, in what looked like a serious injury. After Isaiah Irving injured himself during a special teams play, the medical staff brought out the board to stabilize the player, before carting him off the field.

Irving being put on the board to be carted off. Scary. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 26, 2020

Despite the injury, the player was able to move under his own power before he exited the field, in what will be seen as a positive sign. While media reports didn’t give an exact update on the Isaiah Irving injury, the linebacker is likely to be out for more than a week. The Arizona Cardinals took to social media to reveal that the 26-year-old suffered a neck injury during the Cardinals vs Seahawks game, with a detailed prognosis expected in the future.

Cardinals injury report: Hopkins makes a return as Isaiah Irving hit

#54 Isaiah Irving will not return (neck). — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 26, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins made a much-awaited return during the Cardinals vs Seahawks game, as the 28-year-old recovered from an ankle injury ahead of the game. However, the Arizona Cardinals are still missing several players, with the latest Isaiah Irving injury set to add to their worries. According to media reports, Zach Allen and Jalen Thompson are out with ankle injuries as well, with the duo’s availability doubtful for the Week 9 clash against Miami. Questions remain on the availability of Kenyan Drake and Jordan Philips as well, while Maxx Williams is expected to make a return soon.

Cardinals vs Seahawks summary

It was Kyler Murray who was the star of the show as the Cardinals edged out the previously unbeaten Seattle Seahawks. In a game where they didn’t lead for the majority of the encounter, it was Zane Gonzalez’s 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in OT that handed the Cardinals the victory. MVP front runner Russel Wilson had a strong outing as well, with the quarterback completing 33 of 50 passes for 388 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

