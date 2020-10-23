Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman React To Ongoing Protests In Nigeria, Call Out Buhari

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is proud of his Nigerian heritage and even though he currently resides in New Zealand with his family, has stated he's deeply disturbed by the current state of his birthplace, Lagos. The Last Stylebender recently took to social media and demanded “human rights” while sharing a disturbing video.

In the clip, a Nigerian man can be seen being tortured by what is assumed to be members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). A SARS member hits the man – who’s hanging from the ceiling – with a rifle while others slap him and beat him up with slippers.

People in Nigeria have been protesting against police brutality for the past two weeks and are demanding an “end to corruption, accountable governance and respect for human rights in the country”. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been accused of killing, harassing and torturing several protesters. According to Skysports, the unit was disbanded on October 11, 2020, but as per Israel Adesanya’s tweet, SARS is still committing crimes.

Warning: The following video is graphic

I actually don’t know what else to do. I’m over begging for human rights. It’s time to fight! #endsars https://t.co/ggKCKCtLHF — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 22, 2020

Nigeria protest: Kamaru Usman calls out president Muhammadu Buhari

Apart from Israel Adesanya, another Nigeria fighter Kamaru Usman condemned the government while calling out President Muhammadu Buhari in his recent post. The UFC welterweight champion asked why the Nigerian president is mum about all the protests and crimes happening in his country. Kamaru Usman claimed every Nigerian is Muhammadu Buhari’s child and he has to come and talk to his “kids”.

“They don’t really care about us” https://t.co/KSGUJHanSS — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 20, 2020

Nigeria protest: Kamaru Usman claims government has failed its people

While concluding his comment, Kamaru Usman stated that the Nigerian government has failed its people, asking Muhammadu Buhari to wake up. “Now it is time to wake up and stand up. It is time to change what I’m seeing,” added. Israel Adesanya then built on Kamaru Usman’s comments, replying: “They don’t really care about us”.

“You have been elected as our president to lead us and you guys have failed. You guys have been failing for a long, long time and that’s how it has gotten to this point,” said Kamaru Usman.

Image Source: Israel Adesanya Instagram