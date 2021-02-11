Israel Adesanya Shows Off Light Heavyweight Physique As He Trains To Face Jan Blachowicz

With UFC 259 just weeks away, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given fans a preview of his current physique as he trains to face UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the main event of the March 6 card. Instead of bulking up for his debut LHW bout, Stylebender has decided to stay on his natural walking around weight for the upcoming fight. His coach Eugene Bareman hopes that by not having to cut weight for UFC 259 — which Adesanya does every time for a middleweight bout — the Last Stylebender will gain an advantage in speed and stamina.

Israel Adesanya physique: Izzy won’t gain weight for Blachowicz bout

By not putting on any bulk before his move up to the light heavyweight division, Israel Adesanya should be a decent-sized fighter at the division filled by men way bigger than him. One can even say that while he is one of the sport’s biggest middleweights, he is not naturally strong as someone like Blachowicz. However, Izzy, who is known for his lean body and massive frame, has shut the haters who criticised him for his weight in the past as he went on to defeat Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker.

Israel Adesanya physique: Stylebender’s one advantage over Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya’s goal has always been to defeat his opponents with his traps and accuracy, rather than pure strength and power. By not cutting weight, Adesanya will have an advantage on the gas tank department as he would easily be able to fight Jan Blachowicz for the entire 25 minutes. Is should also be noted that while Adesanya will not cut weight for the fight, Blachowicz will.

“I don't think, with any amount of time or any amount of weight that Israel could put on, I don't think he's ever going to be stronger than Jan so we've decided, 'Let's try not to get stronger than Jan, let's use that time to better suited endeavours,’” Bareman told 1 NEWS.

Israel Adesanya and his rise in the UFC is still crazy to think about. He made his UFC debut just three years ago and went on to become the middleweight champion. With his undefeated 20-0 MMA record, the Last Stylebender is ranked third in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, with chances of going up after a win over Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz, on the other hand, will be making his first title defence at UFC 259 after winning the vacant belt at UFC 253 by defeating Dominick Reyes.

Image Source: Israel Adesanya Instagram