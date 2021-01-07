Jon Jones Mockingly Trolls Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz: “I Ran From LHW Out Of Fear"

Jon Jones recently trolled middleweight king Israel Adesanya after it was rumoured that the pound-for-pound juggernaut left the light heavyweight division to avoid bouts against Adesanya or Dominick Reyes. Jon Jones vacated his 205lb belt last year after dominating the division for nearly a decade. The 33-year-old has since moved up to the heavyweight division, which is filled with some heavy hitters, including champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

I didn’t leave the light heavyweight division to challenge myself, I ran out of fear 🥴😂 🐐 💩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

While commenting on the criticism in hilarious fashion, Bones claimed that he moved to the heavyweight division not to “challenge" himself, "but out of fear”. Jones then reacted on Dana White booking a bout between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz, who won the vacant light heavyweight title by defeating Dominick Reyes. The Last Stylebender would be moving up to the 205lb division to face the Pole, with Dana White also wanting to see Adesanya vs Jones in 2021.

Jon Jones takes a dig at Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones then mocked Adesanya for moving to the light heavyweight division which he is no longer a part off, suggesting that the current middleweight champion only went up a class when he left. “When I move, you move, just like that. Name another fighter who’s made more men retire, switch weight classes, or switch organisations altogether. I’ll wait,” he added.

I left the LHW division because I was terrified of Dominic, even though Jan was guaranteed the next title shot.🤷🏾‍♂️ And then once the MW champ suddenly moved up, I knew I had made the right choice 😂 Glad I decided to go the easy route pic.twitter.com/3vXtuTvwcL — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

Jon Jones trolls Jan Blachowicz

Jon Jones then sarcastically trolled current champion Jan Blachowicz, saying that he “couldn’t see myself beating” the polish fighter. He then claimed that Jan’s style is way more superior than his and “the thought of fighting a middleweight striker (Israel Adesanya) in 2021 was the final straw”. Clearly, the former LHW king was being sarcastic here as he has lost only one fight throughout his career and has broken many major records.

Yep, just couldn’t see myself beating Jan, his style is like nothing I’ve seen before 🥴and the thought of fighting a middleweight striker in 2021 was the final straw, figured Francis take down defense was worse, had to run 🧠 https://t.co/88jAHojzlL — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

Why Jon Jones actually left the light heavyweight division?

A few weeks ago, Jon Jones sat down with ESPN where he finally revealed why he left the 205lb divisions. The 33-year-old stated that while he had fun fighting in the LWH category, he was not scared of the top contenders anymore. He claimed he moved to the heavyweight division because the top fighters at the 265lb are “intimidating” and will drive him to put in some extra work.

“With these next guys I’m going to be going up against, I respect these guys. These guys are intimidating – they’re intimidating as (expletive). It just gets me up in a whole different way,” he added.

