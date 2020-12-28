World MMA Awards: Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes And Others Win Big

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya won the ‘Charles Lewis Fighter of the Year’ award at the World MMA Awards 2020. With the top prize of the night, The Last Stylebender also took home the award for the ‘International Fighter of the Year’. Apart from Israel Adesanya, UFC’s Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes also won some major prizes. The BMF champion won the ‘KO of the Year’ award for his record-breaking win over Ben Askren and also received the ‘Breakthrough Fighter of the Year’ award.

Amanda Nunes, on the other hand, won the ‘Female Fighter of the Year’ award, thanks to her win over Felicia Spencer. Apart from that, the UFC 248 bout between strawweight Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk won the ‘Fight of the Year’ award and is also being credited as the best women fight in UFC history. Dana White, Joe Rogan, Herb Dean and others also took home the statue for their work.

He done did it again...like I said last year.

✌🏾🥰 pic.twitter.com/tv6ZaqyPSB — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 28, 2020

Also Read l Colby Covington thinks Dustin Poirier will get "sparked” by Conor McGregor at UFC 257

The 12th Annual World MMA Awards took place on December 27, 2020. Dolph Lundgren hosted the ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place earlier this year. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show was rescheduled. The votes for the ceremony were based on fights and events that took place between January 2019 and July 2020.

Thank you everyone 🦁 Obrigada + uma fez. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/stKb1agYWy — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) December 27, 2020

Also Read l Is Conor McGregor UFC's best-selling fighter ever? Complete main event buys of career

World MMA Awards: Here’s the list of all the winners

Male Fighter of the Year: Israel Adesanya

Female Fighter of the Year: Amanda Nunes

International Fighter of the Year: Israel Adesanya

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year: Jorge Masvidal

Fight of the Year: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

KO of the Year: Jorge Masvidal KOs Ben Askren

Submission of the Year: Demian Maia submits Ben Askren

Comeback of the Year: Stipe Miocic defeats Daniel Cormier

Upset of the Year: Alexander Volkanovski defeats Max Holloway

Media Source of the Year: ESPN

MMA Journalist of the Year: Ariel Helwani

Referee of the Year: Herb Dean

MMA Personality of the Year: Joe Rogan

Best MMA Programming of the Year: The Joe Rogan Experience

Coach of the Year: Trevor Wittman

Trainer of the Year: Phil Daru

Gym of the Year: American Top Team

Fighting Spirit of the Year: Dustin Poirier for his Good Fight Foundation

Leading Man of the Year: Dana White

Promotion of the Year: UFC

Also Read l UFC News: McGregor hails UFC 246 as the highest-selling PPV of 2020, Masvidal bite back

Also Read l UFC News: Stephen Thompson calls out Jorge Masvidal; Gamebred responds

Image Source: Israel Adesanya/ Instagram, UFC/ YouTube