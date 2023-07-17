'It Has To..': Conor McGregor Will Approve Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg On One Condition

Conor McGregor has expressed his opinions regarding a possible cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. The idea that the two tech behemoths would enter a cage to settle their disputes has given rise to a lot of rumors. UFC president Dana White later said that Musk and Zuckerberg are 'dead serious' about staging the fight, despite the fact that at first, the entire thing appeared to be a joke.

Conor McGregor is 'interested' in witnessing Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk

Conor McGregor, a former UFC champion, provided his opinion on the fight while speaking about it with Daily Mail. Although 'The Notorious' appears to be in favor of what may turn out to be the greatest pay-per-view ever, McGregor has stated that he will only be 'with it' if it takes place in the MMA promotion. Here's what he said:

"I'm interested. Are they gonna go ahead with it? Are they gonna make it happen? If it happens under the UFC banner, I'm with it. It has to happen under the UFC banner."

Jake Paul comes up with whopping proposal for Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk fight

While the possible Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight could exclusively take place under the UFC banner, YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul has offered the tech titans a staggering financial offer. The 26-year-old stated during a recent episode of the podcast BS with Jake Paul that the fight might actually happen. Moreover, 'The Problem Child' offered to donate an incredible $100 million to charity if they consented to fight in the Middle East.

"I think it very well could happen and I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity. We can guarantee that money." Jake Paul continued to criticize UFC president Dana White for trying to promote the fight despite having previously stated that he does not engage in gimmick matches.

"It's funny because Dana White's sitting there talking about, 'I don't do gimmick fights, I only do real fights.' And then all of a sudden wanting to jump on this train so badly and making it go into the UFC. To me, it's just ironic."