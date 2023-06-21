Has UFC Scrapped Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler Fight? Iron Mike Provides Huge Update

Why you're reading this: UFC President Dana White made a top-of-the-voice announcement back in February regarding the impending return of Conor McGregor. The news of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was all over the hoardings, but as time passed by, no fresh development arrived on the much-awaited clash. Thus, is the fight still on? Is it off the card? Michael Chandler recently gave an update on the situation and also highlighted the irony of the conundrum.

3 Things you need to know:

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was announced in February 2023

McGregor and Chandler competed at TUF 31

The fight is targeted for UFC 296

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler wrap TUF 31

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler recently wrapped the 31st edition of the reality series, The Ultimate Fighter. In the show, the fighters took on the shoes of the coach and contested against each other by mentoring the up-and-coming talents. The show is structured in such a way which leads to the eventual fight between both mentors. The hype remains around the imminent fight, which will purportedly take place at the year's last Pay-Per-View remains prevalent. But there is a complication.

Michael Chandler provides an update on the fight with Conor McGregor

Ever since the fight was given the air, there were assertions emanated on whether The Notorious will make himself eligible. i.e., enter the USADA Pool and complete the 6-month of rigid drug testing period. Now, with less than 180 days left in the fight, Michael Chandler took to social media to provide the fighting fraternity with an update.

Iron Mike stated McGregor has not entered the USADA Pool till now, and what adds insult to injury is that the drug testing authority has kept constant track of him. Since 179 days are still left before the targeted PPV UFC 296, the officials have visited him.

No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? pic.twitter.com/pX5RmOFSdK — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 21, 2023

So, with the cut-off time over, the question that appears is, will the fight come about? There were earlier reports which stated that Conor McGregor was not interested in going against Chandler anymore. Did the wires carry any stealth? The fight world is in a muddle and only one person could exterminate all the doubts. Let's wait for the UFC ruler to keep his say, and hopefully, it won't be the famous 'I don't know.'