Conor McGregor Pushes Michael Chandler To A Mile, Intense Moment Ensues During UFC TUF 31

While the status of the their fight is not known, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are still frquent on prime tv as both are playing coaches in the reality series The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). When the programme was not aired, there came reports that a fiery exchange between McGregor and Chandler had taken place. At that point nothing came out regarding the reason why the things got heated up. however as TUF 31 is in full swing the episode finally aired where the coaches were ready to take the role of fightes.

3 things you need to know:

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight targetted for December 2023

McGregor and Chandler are part of 31st edition of TUF

Team Chandler is 6-0 over Team McGregor

Conor McGregor shoves Michael Chandler during intense face-off at TUF 31

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's highly anticipated "TUF 31" physical altercation was broadcast on Tuesday and provided a background for what actually transpired between the two biggest UFC stars. Viewers eventually got to watch what happened between the two, despite teaser clips having been released in promotional packages for weeks beforehand. After the sixth match of the reality series ended and Lee Hammond of McGregor's SBG Ireland squad was successfully submitted by Kurt Holobaugh's come-from-behind strategy, McGregor shoved Chandler with two hands.

When Chandler verbally poked fun at McGregor, he managed to hit a nerve just at the precise moment. McGregor took offence. Chandler criticised McGregor's absence from the show's filming up to the point that his side had improved to 6-0 on the season. McGregor responded by continuing to chirp at Chandler. Before Chandler made his UFC debut in January 2021, he had long represented Bellator, which he derided in his outbursts.

McGregor cocked back and rammed both of his palms into Chandler's face as they came face to face. Chandler retreated after being shoved. McGregor removed his suit jacket as Chandler yelled and giggled in delight. Dana White, the president of the UFC, entered the cage after jogging around its perimeter. The two combatants returned to their dressing rooms. As Team McGregor was leaving, Chandler passed them and said, "I would've been there for you." McGregor yelled at Cody Gibson and Roosevelt Roberts of Team Chandler, "You're all bums," as he left the ring. McGregor, his coaching staff, and his group of eight prospects—four bantamweights and four lightweights—continue to feel frustrated. They haven't yet triumphed over Chandler and his group of UFC veterans.