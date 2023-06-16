Will Conor McGregor fight in WWE? Here's what the Notorious has to say - WATCH

Why you are reading this: Conor McGregor's undisputed stature as one of the biggest names in the field of sports makes him a desirable entry for any event or promotion. However, the notorious has remained loyal to UFC throughout his career. But with millions under his belt, there are assertions that McGregor does not need to fight anymore and could take up any other project. In the midst, WWE is always seen as a potential place, where the Irishman could better his already sensational career. So, is Conor McGregor open to a move to WWE? He addressed the query recently.

Will Conor McGregor fight in WWE?

In a career spanning over 10 years, Conor McGregor has achieved almost everything in the Octagon, and now as the trajectory is moving in the opposite direction fans and experts are of the view that Mystic Mac should seek a new stage to showcase his talent. WWE often comes as an establishment which welcomes the established and thus a huge money transfer of Conor McGregor to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world is repeatedly devised. So, whether there is a likelihood of a phrase like "From Dublin Ireland, making his way to the ring- Conor McGregor"? The 34-year-old divulged on it himself.

The former UFC double champion recently made an appearance at Adam's Apple and gave a vehement answer, when asked whether he would sign for WWE. He said, "No, not really".

Triple H on whether Conor McGregor will be suited for WWE

While Conor McGregor may have quashed the idea of a potential move to WWE, the promotion's CCO Triple H once talked about him and stated that he would be a great fit in the WWE. Though WWE is filled with big men with heavyweight, the attributes of the Irishman are not taken in the ideal light. However, The Game made it clear that he is not limited to age-old perceptions.

"He could come over, he's got it all, man—he's got the personality, the skills, the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure. What does he walk around at? 180 pounds? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200-pound guys who are stars. You don't need to be 300 pounds anymore."