'It'll be very...': Tony Khan laid out his views on CM Punk's return to AEW Collision

Why you are reading this: One of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling circuit CM Punk is set to make his much-anticipated return this week. As the AEW collision is on the horizon, there is an ignited wondering among the fans as to what the former WWE champion will have in store for us this time. Moreover, a pressing query is, will he return as a heel or a babyface?

3 Things you need to know:

CM Punk to return to AEW after 8 months

Punk would return this Saturday on AEW Collision

CM Punk will make his return in Chicago

Tony Khan expresses views the return of CM Punk

This week the action of All-Elite Wrestling will reach the old city of Chicago. The city has over the years harbored some of the most hostile crowds in the WWE, however, one name that the crowd has remained loyal to has been CM Punk. So, when Punk will return to the United Center this Saturday, the roof is certain to blow up with a deafening crowd pop. Tony Khan recently expressed his views on the return of Punk and the potential crowd reaction.

"I think it'll be very exciting to see how the fans react, but I expect a very positive reaction, particularly in Chicago for the first episode," Khan told Barstool Rasslin'. "I think then, going forward, CM Punk's one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, so certainly he's going to get a great reaction. Depending on who his opponent is and the type of reaction he's trying to get, I expect CM Punk to connect with the crowd as well as anybody in the entire pro wrestling business. He had an amazing connection with the fans."

There is always a buzz in the wrestling world whenever a wrestler makes or is about to make an impending return. However, for CM Punk a comeback from an injury has become a frequent sight. This time he will be marking a return after 8 months. So far Punk has been a crowd favorite but a gimmick change could turn the fans against him. So, What do you think, will Punk come back to heelish shades, or will he remain as the face that electrifies the place?