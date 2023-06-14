WWE Money In The Bank 2023: Updated Match Card As Rollins Set To Defend Title Vs Balor

Why You Are Reading This: The June 12 episode of the WWE Monday Night Raw saw several matchups being confirmed for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event. The MITB 2023 PPV is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 1. The pay-per-view event will mark WWE returning back to the O2 Arena in London.

3 Things You Need To Know:

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 takes place in a few week's time on July 1

The PPV will feature the traditional Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches

Several title clashes are also expected to be added to the exciting PPV

WWE Money In The Bank: Rollins vs Balor, Rhodes vs Mysterio & more at MITB 2023

The WWE universe will witness another chapter of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor’s iconic rivalry, with the World Heavyweight Championship title on the line. Rollins won the newly introduced title at Night of Champions and defended it against The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest. Balor then challenged Rollins to a title match at MITB 2023.

They will now lock horns in the premium live event in London, reminding fans of their clash at SummerSlam 2016 for the newly established Universal Championship. While Balor won the title that night, he relinquished it due to an injury the next night on Raw. Eyeing his first title since then, Balor looks to avenge the loss he suffered against Rollins in the World Heavyweight Title Tournament Semifinals.

Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio confirmed for WWE Money In The Bank 2023

In the meantime, after facing Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes will now face fellow second-generation superstar Dominik Mysterio at Money In The Bank 2023. “Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has been on a personal journey to honor his family legacy, whereas Mysterio has gone the opposite route, constantly trashing his surname and his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Watch Rhodes take on Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 1,” WWE said announcing the match.

The MITB 2023 will also feature the traditional Men’s and Women’s Ladder matches, with the winners getting a chance to force their way into any championship matches. Announcing the match card on their website, WWE said, “A group of elite Superstars will fight tooth-and-nail in a life-changing showdown in the hopes of climbing the ladder and seizing the prized Money in the Bank contract, which guarantees a future World Title Match”. Here’s a look at the match card so far for the exciting PPV event.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Match Card so far