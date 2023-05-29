'Sad To See Jeff Hardy Like This': Wrestling Fans Show Concern After AEW Double Or Nothing

A match pitting Hook and the Hardys versus Ethan Page and the Gunns opened the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view at Las Vegas. The intriguing condition of this high-stakes contest was that if the Hardys' team won, Matt Hardy would seize control of Ethan Page's contract, heightening the tension of the already eagerly awaited clash.

The encounter was tense and exciting right from the start. Yet, a regrettable event that happened early in the competition caused worries for Jeff Hardy's safety. Fans were concerned about Hardy's health after he appeared to twist his leg or ankle during a neckbreaker attempt. The dissemination of video of the incident increased rumors regarding the extent of the damage.

Despite the knock, Former WWE star, Jeff Hardy showcased his stability, continuing to compete despite evident discomfort. In a following attempt to execute a Whisper in the Wind maneuver, he encountered another stumbling moment, possibly an effect of the earlier injury.

How did the fans react to Jeff Hardy's slip?

The atmosphere in the arena was tense as fans anxiously watched the match unfold, hopeful for positive news regarding Hardy's condition. Fortunately, the determined wrestler persevered, rejoining the action and defying the odds. Demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his craft, Hardy delivered a series of awe-inspiring moves, including a Swanton Bomb that landed perfectly on Colten and Austin Gunn.

It's sad to see Jeff Hardy like this, he should just hang up his boots at this point #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing #AEW pic.twitter.com/AYRv4PNDyV — Dakota/The Lone Wolf 🐺 (@DaLoneWolf97) May 29, 2023

The twist of fate looks like a sell but his left foot never touches the top rope and his right lands at an awkward position so it’s hard to say if that’s a sell or a slip. — Chainsaw Kev (@M_F_Ninja) May 29, 2023

Why is Tony Khan let him keep going? He might get himself seriously hurt! Jeff Hardy really needs to lay low and even if he wants to wrestle, he needs to train more n in shape...if not, just retire Jeff... — Aung Aung (@andrewaung777) May 29, 2023

However, the incident left the fans in long debates about whether Jeff should continue wrestling or not. After 10 months of being absent from wrestling after his detention for a DUI offense, the former WWE Champion gave wrestling fans a reason to cheer after joining AEW.

Although moving at a slightly slower pace than usual, Jeff Hardy showed remarkable fortitude as he completed the match without requiring assistance. Initial indications suggested that the injury might not be as severe as initially feared, but further updates were promised to keep the audience informed.

Despite the dramatic turn of events surrounding Hardy's injury scare, the match ultimately reached its climactic conclusion. In a surprising twist, it was Ethan Page who succumbed to Hook's devastating Redrum submission, leading to his team's defeat and the forfeiture of his AEW contract to Matt Hardy. The crowd erupted in a mixture of delight and relief, celebrating the Hardys and Hook's hard-fought success. The stipulation added a layer of value to the outcome, underscoring the high stakes and showcasing the relentless judgment of all involved.

The trios match between Hook, the Hardys, Ethan Page, and the Gunns at AEW Double or Nothing was a testament to the unforeseen nature of professional wrestling. The blend of exciting activities and unexpected wrenches kept the audience fascinated throughout, creating a memorable start to the pay-per-view event.