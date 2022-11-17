WWE Interested In Bringing Back Fan-favourite; Update On CM Punk's WWE Return: Report

Following the departure of Vince McMahon, Triple H has been doing a great job behind the scenes in terms of creativity. He has been trying his best to satisfy fans and re-hiring released WWE superstars who have not been utilized to their full potential. We take a look at some of the rumours which are slowly gaining strong interest from the fans.

WWE news: Triple H likely to bring back former intercontinental champion

According to the reports by Cagesideseats, Triple H is very much interested in bringing back Matt Cardona aka Zack Ryder due to his passion for the wrestling business. According to GiveMeSport (via WrestleVotes) Matt Cordona has been doing well for himself ever since being released by the company in 2020. He has so far captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, GCW World Championship, and Impact Digital Media Championship and going by his current work he could be very much coming back to WWE. Not only Cordoa but his real life partner Chelsea Green is also likely to make her comeback to the company. However, it is still unknown if the company made an offer to the pair

Will CM Punk return to WWE?

CM Punk's future with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) remains in thin air following the backstage physical altercation at AEW's All Out. As AEW is likely to buy out his contract, there are rumours about him making a comeback to WWE. However, according to Dave Meltzer there are people in the company that do not want Punk to join. While there is no word on the uninterested people, Meltzer stated they are not part of the creative team, and the final decision about Punk returning would come down to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. Besides the three, even CM Punk needs to have interest in coming back to WWE.

The report further says that while Triple H isn't interested in signing Punk for WWE after his fallout with the company during his first stint. However, if Punk is interested in continuing to compete, and ends up leaving AEW then there are chances that he would want to have a go with WWE for the second time.